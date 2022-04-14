000 Capital (000) Tokenomics
000 Capital is utilizing the Aixbt terminal to provide hand-picked alpha and an edge in the crypto market. We provide users with access to a holder-only TG channel and are actively working on other revenue streams that will be shared with holders. Some of the revenue streams are: Trading, LPing, Refs, RWAs etc. We also have a deal flow for private deals coming soon. The capital will be managed by the core group of 000, while every holder will be rewarded. Currently we are actively and successfully trading and farming already while the RWA partnerships and projects are close to being finished
000 Capital (000) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
000 Capital (000) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of 000 Capital (000) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 000 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 000 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand 000's tokenomics, explore 000 token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.