01 (01) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00030384 $ 0.00030384 $ 0.00030384 24H Low $ 0.00035059 $ 0.00035059 $ 0.00035059 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00030384$ 0.00030384 $ 0.00030384 24H High $ 0.00035059$ 0.00035059 $ 0.00035059 All Time High $ 0.00041923$ 0.00041923 $ 0.00041923 Lowest Price $ 0.00021536$ 0.00021536 $ 0.00021536 Price Change (1H) -0.43% Price Change (1D) +2.56% Price Change (7D) +48.31% Price Change (7D) +48.31%

01 (01) real-time price is $0.00032789. Over the past 24 hours, 01 traded between a low of $ 0.00030384 and a high of $ 0.00035059, showing active market volatility. 01's all-time high price is $ 0.00041923, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00021536.

In terms of short-term performance, 01 has changed by -0.43% over the past hour, +2.56% over 24 hours, and +48.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

01 (01) Market Information

Market Cap $ 147.55K$ 147.55K $ 147.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 327.89K$ 327.89K $ 327.89K Circulation Supply 450.00M 450.00M 450.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of 01 is $ 147.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 01 is 450.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 327.89K.