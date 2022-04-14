0xBitcoin (0XBTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 0xBitcoin (0XBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

0xBitcoin (0XBTC) Information The first pure mined ERC20 Token for Ethereum, using the soliditySHA3 hashing algorithm. This is a smart contract which follows the original Satoshi Nakamoto whitepaper to form a fundamentally sound trustless currency. This combines the scarcity and fair distribution model of Bitcoin with the speed and extensibility of the Ethereum network. Thus, it is named 0xBitcoin or 0xBTC where 0x represents the Ethereum Network and ecosystem. Official Website: https://0xbitcoin.org/

0xBitcoin (0XBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 0xBitcoin (0XBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.54M $ 2.54M $ 2.54M Total Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 10.84M $ 10.84M $ 10.84M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.92M $ 4.92M $ 4.92M All-Time High: $ 4.66 $ 4.66 $ 4.66 All-Time Low: $ 0.03406293 $ 0.03406293 $ 0.03406293 Current Price: $ 0.234299 $ 0.234299 $ 0.234299 Learn more about 0xBitcoin (0XBTC) price

0xBitcoin (0XBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 0xBitcoin (0XBTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 0XBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 0XBTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

