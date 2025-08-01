0xGen Price (XGN)
0xGen (XGN) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 125.36K USD. XGN to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of 0xGen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 0xGen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 0xGen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 0xGen to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.82%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+8.18%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+10.78%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of 0xGen: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.39%
-6.82%
+30.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
0xGen is a comprehensive AI-driven DeFi platform featuring an open-source LLM and DeFi trading algorithms. What 0xGen builds is to make transactions even easier by combining AI with user intent.
