1 Logo

1 Price(1)

1 1 to USD Live Price:

$0.007991
$0.007991$0.007991
+699.10%1D
USD
1 (1) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-19 02:14:49 (UTC+8)

1 (1) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001
$ 0.001$ 0.001
24H Low
$ 0.008583
$ 0.008583$ 0.008583
24H High

$ 0.001
$ 0.001$ 0.001

$ 0.008583
$ 0.008583$ 0.008583

--
----

--
----

+41.83%

+699.10%

+699.10%

+699.10%

1 (1) real-time price is $ 0.007991. Over the past 24 hours, 1 traded between a low of $ 0.001 and a high of $ 0.008583, showing active market volatility. 1's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, 1 has changed by +41.83% over the past hour, +699.10% over 24 hours, and +699.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

1 (1) Market Information

--
----

$ 104.29K
$ 104.29K$ 104.29K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

SOL

The current Market Cap of 1 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 104.29K. The circulating supply of 1 is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

1 (1) Price History USD

Track the price changes of 1 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.006991+699.10%
30 Days$ +0.006991+699.10%
60 Days$ +0.006991+699.10%
90 Days$ +0.006991+699.10%
1 Price Change Today

Today, 1 recorded a change of $ +0.006991 (+699.10%), reflecting its latest market activity.

1 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.006991 (+699.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.

1 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 1 saw a change of $ +0.006991 (+699.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

1 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.006991 (+699.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of 1 (1)?

Check out the 1 Price History page now.

What is 1 (1)

1 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your 1 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check 1 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about 1 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your 1 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

1 Price Prediction (USD)

How much will 1 (1) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your 1 (1) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for 1.

Check the 1 price prediction now!

1 (1) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of 1 (1) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about 1 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy 1 (1)

Looking for how to buy 1? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase 1 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

1 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of 1, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 1

How much is 1 (1) worth today?
The live 1 price in USD is 0.007991 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current 1 to USD price?
The current price of 1 to USD is $ 0.007991. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of 1?
The market cap for 1 is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of 1?
The circulating supply of 1 is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of 1?
1 achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of 1?
1 saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of 1?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for 1 is $ 104.29K USD.
Will 1 go higher this year?
1 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out 1 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-19 02:14:49 (UTC+8)

1 (1) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-18 11:44:00Industry Updates
Fed cuts interest rates by 25 basis points, altcoins rise broadly, APX surges over 309% in 24 hours
09-18 03:09:00Industry Updates
Data: Today Bitcoin recorded the second-largest daily inflow of 2025, with 29,685 BTC flowing into accumulation addresses
09-16 14:49:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $359 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $259 million
09-16 14:26:00Industry Updates
Base ecosystem tokens generally rise, stimulated by "Base exploring token issuance" news
09-15 18:21:00Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, HIFI Drops Over 47% in 24h
09-15 15:08:00Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: SOL Net Inflow of $30.4 Million, PUMP Net Inflow of $10.6 Million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

