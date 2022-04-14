10 figs (FIGS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into 10 figs (FIGS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
10 figs (FIGS) Information

10 figs is literally 10 figs

limited supply of ten delicious figs

symbol of wealth & prosperity for centuries, now available on Solana.

wtf is 10 figs?

$figs is an entirely original meta

let’s break it down 👇

figs is commonly used slang by CT shitposters, even normie traders and 9-to-5ers

6 figs, 7 figs, 8 figs, 9 figs, 10 figs

what you earn, what you hold, what you’re worth, what you fumble, It’s all measured and discussed in figs

tokenomics:

tl:dr there are only 10 $figs

Unlike your average 1,000,000,000 supply dogs, cats and stonks. Only 10 figs were created, and there will only ever be 10

memes part 1:

beyond numbers & tokenomics…

figs is a just a f****** fruit

figs are frequently mentioned in the bible, symbolizing knowledge, prosperity & enlightenment. In ancient greece figs were considered a sacred fruit.

memes part 2:

fig heads

we’re all just degens trying to make more figs. figs are on the mind, always. The fig head is a symbol of the degen, figga chads, political & cultural figgas.

memes part 3:

fig season

As a new meta unlike any other, its time will come. Figgas are humble fig farmers, they plant seeds, tend to their crops, work for their bags and wait patiently to harvest figs when most ripe

fig season is coming.

memes part 4:

fig brained = high IQ + retardio

A unique meta, that is also super retarded, the perfect recipe for any memecoin.

the community:

what is a meme without a community?

Their day one figgas and new holders alike stay, look out for each other and raid hard. Cooking up 500+ original memes, gifs, videos and stickers in the process

it’s always a sunny day on the farm, so lock in

Official Website:
https://www.10figs.xyz/

10 figs (FIGS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for 10 figs (FIGS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 55.69K
Total Supply:
$ 10.00
Circulating Supply:
$ 10.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 55.69K
All-Time High:
$ 117,193
All-Time Low:
$ 3,359.95
Current Price:
$ 5,598.59
10 figs (FIGS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of 10 figs (FIGS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FIGS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FIGS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FIGS's tokenomics, explore FIGS token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.