Bitcoin Cats Logo

Bitcoin Cats Price(1CAT)

Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) Live Price Chart

$0.0002616
$0.0002616$0.0002616
0.00%1D
USD

1CAT Live Price Data & Information

Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) is currently trading at 0.0002616 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. 1CAT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Bitcoin Cats Key Market Performance:

$ 88.70 USD
24-hour trading volume
0.00%
Bitcoin Cats 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the 1CAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 1CAT price information.

1CAT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Bitcoin Cats for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ +0.0000517+24.63%
60 Days$ +0.000003+1.16%
90 Days$ +0.0000355+15.70%
Bitcoin Cats Price Change Today

Today, 1CAT recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bitcoin Cats 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000517 (+24.63%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bitcoin Cats 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 1CAT saw a change of $ +0.000003 (+1.16%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bitcoin Cats 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0000355 (+15.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

1CAT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Bitcoin Cats: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0002526
$ 0.0002526$ 0.0002526

$ 0.000273
$ 0.000273$ 0.000273

$ 0.01688
$ 0.01688$ 0.01688

0.00%

0.00%

-4.53%

1CAT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 88.70
$ 88.70$ 88.70

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Bitcoin Cats (1CAT)

Bitcoin Cats is the GameFi platform for the Bitcoin Ecosystem. Through mapping the Bitcoin Assets (BRC20, Ordinals NFT and others) to Ethereum (and other Layer2) networks, Bitcoin Cats brings many new elements to the Bitcoin Assets, including but not limited to Play2Earn, Staking, Farmland, SocialFi and many others.

Bitcoin Cats is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bitcoin Cats investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check 1CAT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bitcoin Cats on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bitcoin Cats buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bitcoin Cats Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin Cats, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of 1CAT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bitcoin Cats price prediction page.

Bitcoin Cats Price History

Tracing 1CAT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing 1CAT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bitcoin Cats price history page.

Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about 1CAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bitcoin Cats (1CAT)

Looking for how to buy Bitcoin Cats? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bitcoin Cats on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

1CAT to Local Currencies

1 1CAT to VND
6.884004
1 1CAT to AUD
A$0.00040548
1 1CAT to GBP
0.0001962
1 1CAT to EUR
0.000227592
1 1CAT to USD
$0.0002616
1 1CAT to MYR
RM0.001114416
1 1CAT to TRY
0.010618344
1 1CAT to JPY
¥0.03924
1 1CAT to ARS
ARS$0.358847184
1 1CAT to RUB
0.021213144
1 1CAT to INR
0.022897848
1 1CAT to IDR
Rp4.288523904
1 1CAT to KRW
0.36485352
1 1CAT to PHP
0.015219888
1 1CAT to EGP
￡E.0.012705912
1 1CAT to BRL
R$0.00146496
1 1CAT to CAD
C$0.000361008
1 1CAT to BDT
0.031962288
1 1CAT to NGN
0.400611624
1 1CAT to UAH
0.010906104
1 1CAT to VES
Bs0.0321768
1 1CAT to CLP
$0.2542752
1 1CAT to PKR
Rs0.074106048
1 1CAT to KZT
0.142250232
1 1CAT to THB
฿0.008575248
1 1CAT to TWD
NT$0.007824456
1 1CAT to AED
د.إ0.000960072
1 1CAT to CHF
Fr0.000211896
1 1CAT to HKD
HK$0.00205356
1 1CAT to MAD
.د.م0.00238056
1 1CAT to MXN
$0.004925928
1 1CAT to PLN
0.000978384
1 1CAT to RON
лв0.001161504
1 1CAT to SEK
kr0.002555832
1 1CAT to BGN
лв0.000447336
1 1CAT to HUF
Ft0.091562616
1 1CAT to CZK
0.0056244
1 1CAT to KWD
د.ك0.0000800496
1 1CAT to ILS
0.000886824

Bitcoin Cats Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bitcoin Cats, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Bitcoin Cats Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bitcoin Cats

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

