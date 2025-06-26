MEXC’s $1M TON Campaign Shatters Exchange Records with $6.6 Billion in Trading Volume
MEXC’s $1 million TON partnership campaign generated over $6.6 billion in combined trading volume and attracted more than 110,000 participants!
R0AR TOKEN Price(1R0R)
The current price of R0AR TOKEN (1R0R) today is 0 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. 1R0R to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key R0AR TOKEN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- R0AR TOKEN price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Get real-time price updates of the 1R0R to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 1R0R price information.
Track the price changes of R0AR TOKEN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
Today, 1R0R recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.R0AR TOKEN 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ 0 (0.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.R0AR TOKEN 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, 1R0R saw a change of $ 0 (0.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.R0AR TOKEN 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ 0 (0.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of R0AR TOKEN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
R0AR is the utility token that powers the entire R0ARverse. It's the key to unlocking opportunities within the R0AR decentralized finance ecosystem. R0AR is an ERC-20 token that serves multiple functions within our DeFi ecosystem. As a governance token, it gives holders a voice in shaping the platform's future and provides access to exclusive features, the R0AR Platform, Portal, staking rewards and yield farming. Whether you're staking, farming or trading on the Platform, making your voice heard in the decentralized autonomous organization, or browsing the NFT marketplace, R0AR is at the center of it all.
R0AR TOKEN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your R0AR TOKEN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check 1R0R staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about R0AR TOKEN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your R0AR TOKEN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as R0AR TOKEN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of 1R0R? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our R0AR TOKEN price prediction page.
Tracing 1R0R's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing 1R0R's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our R0AR TOKEN price history page.
Understanding the tokenomics of R0AR TOKEN (1R0R) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about 1R0R token's extensive tokenomics now!
Looking for how to buy R0AR TOKEN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase R0AR TOKEN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 1R0R to VND
₫0
|1 1R0R to AUD
A$0
|1 1R0R to GBP
￡0
|1 1R0R to EUR
€0
|1 1R0R to USD
$0
|1 1R0R to MYR
RM0
|1 1R0R to TRY
₺0
|1 1R0R to JPY
¥0
|1 1R0R to RUB
₽0
|1 1R0R to INR
₹0
|1 1R0R to IDR
Rp0
|1 1R0R to KRW
₩0
|1 1R0R to PHP
₱0
|1 1R0R to EGP
￡E.0
|1 1R0R to BRL
R$0
|1 1R0R to CAD
C$0
|1 1R0R to BDT
৳0
|1 1R0R to NGN
₦0
|1 1R0R to UAH
₴0
|1 1R0R to VES
Bs0
|1 1R0R to PKR
Rs0
|1 1R0R to KZT
₸0
|1 1R0R to THB
฿0
|1 1R0R to TWD
NT$0
|1 1R0R to AED
د.إ0
|1 1R0R to CHF
Fr0
|1 1R0R to HKD
HK$0
|1 1R0R to MAD
.د.م0
|1 1R0R to MXN
$0
|1 1R0R to PLN
zł0
For a more in-depth understanding of R0AR TOKEN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
MEXC’s $1 million TON partnership campaign generated over $6.6 billion in combined trading volume and attracted more than 110,000 participants!
This comprehensive guide explores Impossible Cloud Network’s revolutionary approach to cloud infrastructure, the utility of its native ICNT token, and how this project aims to democratize cloud computing through decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs). Whether you’re a crypto investor, cloud computing enthusiast, or enterprise looking for alternative infrastructure solutions, this article provides everything you need to understand about ICN’s potential to reshape the cloud industry.
Looking for today’s Hamster Kombat daily combo? We’ve got the updated card combo for June 27, 2025, to help you boost your in-game mining power and earn millions of Hamster Coins. Today’s Hamster Kombat GameDev Daily Combo Cards – June 27, 2025 Each day, Hamster Kombat introduces a unique Daily Combo challenge under the GameDev Heroes theme on Telegram. This feature highlights a set of three specific cards, often from the same category, that players must collect or upgrade to receive a significant coin bonus. Today’s combo focuses on the category. Here are the three cards you need to collect
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
Amount
1 1R0R = 0 USD
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee