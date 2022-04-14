R0AR TOKEN (1R0R) Tokenomics Discover key insights into R0AR TOKEN (1R0R), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

R0AR TOKEN (1R0R) Information R0AR is the utility token that powers the entire R0ARverse. It's the key to unlocking opportunities within the R0AR decentralized finance ecosystem. R0AR is an ERC-20 token that serves multiple functions within our DeFi ecosystem. As a governance token, it gives holders a voice in shaping the platform's future and provides access to exclusive features, the R0AR Platform, Portal, staking rewards and yield farming. Whether you're staking, farming or trading on the Platform, making your voice heard in the decentralized autonomous organization, or browsing the NFT marketplace, R0AR is at the center of it all. Official Website: https://r0ar.io/ Whitepaper: https://mirror.xyz/r0ar.eth/pwh71xQKHW5sKOmassbAGiL-eEfxnQMZTJw7FkMl9YA Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xb0415D55f2C87b7f99285848bd341C367FeAc1ea Buy 1R0R Now!

R0AR TOKEN (1R0R) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for R0AR TOKEN (1R0R), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 196.40M $ 196.40M $ 196.40M All-Time High: $ 0.02307 $ 0.02307 $ 0.02307 All-Time Low: $ 0.003689277531738991 $ 0.003689277531738991 $ 0.003689277531738991 Current Price: $ 0.01964 $ 0.01964 $ 0.01964 Learn more about R0AR TOKEN (1R0R) price

R0AR TOKEN (1R0R) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of R0AR TOKEN (1R0R) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 1R0R tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 1R0R tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 1R0R's tokenomics, explore 1R0R token's live price!

How to Buy 1R0R Interested in adding R0AR TOKEN (1R0R) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy 1R0R, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy 1R0R on MEXC now!

R0AR TOKEN (1R0R) Price History Analyzing the price history of 1R0R helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore 1R0R Price History now!

1R0R Price Prediction Want to know where 1R0R might be heading? Our 1R0R price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See 1R0R token's Price Prediction now!

