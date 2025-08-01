1ex Price (1EX)
1ex (1EX) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 377.96 USD. 1EX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the 1EX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 1EX price information.
During today, the price change of 1ex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 1ex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 1ex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 1ex to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-89.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-92.59%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of 1ex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
1ex Trading Board - is your Co-Pilot in trading. The one-stop ecosystem for institutional traders. Specializing in software tailored for professional traders, 1ex offers a comprehensive suite featuring 1ex Algo, empowering professional market participants to create custom trading bots, 1ex AI News, a smart feed offering real-time news analysis. Currently in development are 1ex Smart DOM, a sophisticated tool for trading positions management & Risk Management that will facilitate professional trading companies with a robust system to control trading and operational risks. Beyond software, the 1ex token will serve a dual purpose, holding both investment appeal and practical utility. 1ex token holders will be able to enjoy access to the main functions of the Trading Board, the ability to reduce trading commissions by using 1EX tokens, an opportunity to stake 1EX tokens for rewards, access to the 1ex academy. The utility will become available as products are released. In summary, 1ex stands as a reliable ally for professional traders, offering practical solutions and tools to enhance their trading experience.
