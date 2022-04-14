2080 (2080) Tokenomics
What is the project about? $2080 is the utility token of Tidal Flats Studio and its post-apocalyptic IP Fidelion.
$2080 can be used - or will be used - in the following products:
- Black Market: a strategic, gamified staking for web3 [LIVE]
- Mega Road: a roguelike ARPG mobile game for web2 [Soft launch in September]
What makes your project unique? What makes $2080 unique is the sustainable infrastructure it lies upon. While expecting and building for a web3 future, Tidal Flats is also developing web2-first products for revenue and onboarding. $2080 acts as the bridge for these pursuits.
History of your project. $2080 was birthed from Fidelion - an NFT collection with a 9,000 supply on Solana - released in late April 2023. $2080 was first tradeable on Solana on September 13th (UTC) 2023 for $0.01.
2080 represents the Year where the post-apocalyptic storyline of Fidelion takes place.
What’s next for your project? The long-term vision for Tidal Flats is to build - and Fidelion to become - a multi-media brand franchise, leveraging the respective strengths of web2 and web3 under a single IP.
Each step of Tidal Flats' roadmap exists to reach one step closer to this goal, starting with Black Market and Mega Road.
What can your token be used for? In the Black Market, $2080 is the ecosystem currency. Fidelion NFT holders can either earn it as a passive reward by basic staking or an active staking by Looting. The latter is a more complex and more rewarding option, where users strategize their own path to success.
In Mega Road, after the first iteration, $2080 will be swappable for the in-game currency W Coin.
2080 (2080) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of 2080 (2080) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 2080 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 2080 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
