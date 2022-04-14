23 Turtles (AI23T) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 23 Turtles (AI23T), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

23 Turtles (AI23T) Information Coral Protocol serves as the connective infrastructure for AI agents in our digital ecosystem, addressing how isolated specialized agents can discover, communicate with, and collaborate effectively with each other—similar to how coral reefs support diverse marine ecosystems—ultimately creating more intelligent, autonomous, and safer AI systems, powered by our native token $AI23T Official Website: https://www.coralprotocol.org Buy AI23T Now!

23 Turtles (AI23T) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 23 Turtles (AI23T), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.74K $ 14.74K $ 14.74K Total Supply: $ 999.87M $ 999.87M $ 999.87M Circulating Supply: $ 999.87M $ 999.87M $ 999.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.74K $ 14.74K $ 14.74K All-Time High: $ 0.00587406 $ 0.00587406 $ 0.00587406 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001264 $ 0.00001264 $ 0.00001264 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about 23 Turtles (AI23T) price

23 Turtles (AI23T) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 23 Turtles (AI23T) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AI23T tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AI23T tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AI23T's tokenomics, explore AI23T token's live price!

