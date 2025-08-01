3000 Price (3000)
3000 (3000) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 23.60K USD. 3000 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the 3000 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 3000 price information.
During today, the price change of 3000 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 3000 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 3000 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 3000 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-70.17%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of 3000: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
+0.24%
-38.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A DeFi protocol built on Avalanche, launched on Arena. Stake, Farm and use 3000 features to enhance your Arena experience. Rewards from donated tokens are given to users and stakers. Use prediction market to take a guess on where Arena tokens are going next. Our in house NFT marketplace will provide a feature rich market for AVAX NFTs. And use of our live stream Arena events help users become familiar with launching their own token, which can be used on 3000.
Understanding the tokenomics of 3000 (3000) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about 3000 token's extensive tokenomics now!
