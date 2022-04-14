3A (A3A) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 3A (A3A), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

3A (A3A) Information 3A is a non-custodial, decentralized, and over-collateralized lending platform that allows users to borrow interest-free against their own tokens, used as collateral. A3A is the protocol utility token which is used to orchestrate the 3A's ecosystem of partners, business clients, and end-users. Official Website: https://3adao.org Whitepaper: https://3adao.org/3A-vision-paper.pdf

3A (A3A) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 3A (A3A), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 179.21K $ 179.21K $ 179.21K All-Time High: $ 0.02495584 $ 0.02495584 $ 0.02495584 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00017921 $ 0.00017921 $ 0.00017921 Learn more about 3A (A3A) price

3A (A3A) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 3A (A3A) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of A3A tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many A3A tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand A3A's tokenomics, explore A3A token's live price!

