The live Semantic Layer price today is 0.08217 USD. Track real-time 42 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore 42 price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Semantic Layer price today is 0.08217 USD. Track real-time 42 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore 42 price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About 42

42 Price Info

What is 42

42 Official Website

42 Tokenomics

42 Price Forecast

42 History

42 Buying Guide

42-to-Fiat Currency Converter

42 Spot

42 USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Semantic Layer Logo

Semantic Layer Price(42)

1 42 to USD Live Price:

$0.08204
$0.08204$0.08204
-14.89%1D
USD
Semantic Layer (42) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:25:18 (UTC+8)

Semantic Layer (42) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.08152
$ 0.08152$ 0.08152
24H Low
$ 0.10058
$ 0.10058$ 0.10058
24H High

$ 0.08152
$ 0.08152$ 0.08152

$ 0.10058
$ 0.10058$ 0.10058

$ 0.3058250932347683
$ 0.3058250932347683$ 0.3058250932347683

$ 0.07411559323417741
$ 0.07411559323417741$ 0.07411559323417741

-0.27%

-14.89%

-30.01%

-30.01%

Semantic Layer (42) real-time price is $ 0.08217. Over the past 24 hours, 42 traded between a low of $ 0.08152 and a high of $ 0.10058, showing active market volatility. 42's all-time high price is $ 0.3058250932347683, while its all-time low price is $ 0.07411559323417741.

In terms of short-term performance, 42 has changed by -0.27% over the past hour, -14.89% over 24 hours, and -30.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Semantic Layer (42) Market Information

No.1020

$ 12.17M
$ 12.17M$ 12.17M

$ 732.00K
$ 732.00K$ 732.00K

$ 82.17M
$ 82.17M$ 82.17M

148.17M
148.17M 148.17M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

14.81%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Semantic Layer is $ 12.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 732.00K. The circulating supply of 42 is 148.17M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 82.17M.

Semantic Layer (42) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Semantic Layer for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0143529-14.89%
30 Days$ +0.03217+64.34%
60 Days$ +0.03217+64.34%
90 Days$ +0.03217+64.34%
Semantic Layer Price Change Today

Today, 42 recorded a change of $ -0.0143529 (-14.89%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Semantic Layer 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.03217 (+64.34%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Semantic Layer 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 42 saw a change of $ +0.03217 (+64.34%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Semantic Layer 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.03217 (+64.34%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Semantic Layer (42)?

Check out the Semantic Layer Price History page now.

What is Semantic Layer (42)

Semantic Layer is an infrastructure protocol that introduces Application-Controlled Execution (ACE) for decentralized applications (dApps). It allows dApps to internalize miner extractable value (MEV), scale their throughput independently of the base chain, and implement custom execution logic while retaining access to on-chain liquidity and composability. Semantic Layer operates as an execution layer that sits between dApps and the base blockchain. Instead of relying on validators or block builders, dApps using Semantic Layer can control the order and conditions of their users’ transactions.

Semantic Layer is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Semantic Layer investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check 42 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Semantic Layer on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Semantic Layer buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Semantic Layer Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Semantic Layer (42) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Semantic Layer (42) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Semantic Layer.

Check the Semantic Layer price prediction now!

Semantic Layer (42) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Semantic Layer (42) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about 42 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Semantic Layer (42)

Looking for how to buy Semantic Layer? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Semantic Layer on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

42 to Local Currencies

1 Semantic Layer(42) to VND
2,162.30355
1 Semantic Layer(42) to AUD
A$0.1257201
1 Semantic Layer(42) to GBP
0.0624492
1 Semantic Layer(42) to EUR
0.0706662
1 Semantic Layer(42) to USD
$0.08217
1 Semantic Layer(42) to MYR
RM0.3434706
1 Semantic Layer(42) to TRY
3.4601787
1 Semantic Layer(42) to JPY
¥12.57201
1 Semantic Layer(42) to ARS
ARS$119.2590729
1 Semantic Layer(42) to RUB
6.6656304
1 Semantic Layer(42) to INR
7.2819054
1 Semantic Layer(42) to IDR
Rp1,369.4994522
1 Semantic Layer(42) to PHP
4.8348828
1 Semantic Layer(42) to EGP
￡E.3.8882844
1 Semantic Layer(42) to BRL
R$0.4387878
1 Semantic Layer(42) to CAD
C$0.115038
1 Semantic Layer(42) to BDT
10.0255617
1 Semantic Layer(42) to NGN
118.2294828
1 Semantic Layer(42) to COP
$316.0381455
1 Semantic Layer(42) to ZAR
R.1.4272929
1 Semantic Layer(42) to UAH
3.4560702
1 Semantic Layer(42) to TZS
T.Sh.201.89169
1 Semantic Layer(42) to VES
Bs18.32391
1 Semantic Layer(42) to CLP
$77.48631
1 Semantic Layer(42) to PKR
Rs23.2245288
1 Semantic Layer(42) to KZT
43.2238851
1 Semantic Layer(42) to THB
฿2.6565561
1 Semantic Layer(42) to TWD
NT$2.5382313
1 Semantic Layer(42) to AED
د.إ0.3015639
1 Semantic Layer(42) to CHF
Fr0.065736
1 Semantic Layer(42) to HKD
HK$0.6384609
1 Semantic Layer(42) to AMD
֏31.4341335
1 Semantic Layer(42) to MAD
.د.م0.7650027
1 Semantic Layer(42) to MXN
$1.5267186
1 Semantic Layer(42) to SAR
ريال0.3081375
1 Semantic Layer(42) to ETB
Br12.5983044
1 Semantic Layer(42) to KES
KSh10.6155423
1 Semantic Layer(42) to JOD
د.أ0.05825853
1 Semantic Layer(42) to PLN
0.3032073
1 Semantic Layer(42) to RON
лв0.3623697
1 Semantic Layer(42) to SEK
kr0.7839018
1 Semantic Layer(42) to BGN
лв0.1388673
1 Semantic Layer(42) to HUF
Ft27.5737869
1 Semantic Layer(42) to CZK
1.7370738
1 Semantic Layer(42) to KWD
د.ك0.02522619
1 Semantic Layer(42) to ILS
0.2670525
1 Semantic Layer(42) to BOB
Bs0.566973
1 Semantic Layer(42) to AZN
0.139689
1 Semantic Layer(42) to TJS
SM0.7600725
1 Semantic Layer(42) to GEL
0.2226807
1 Semantic Layer(42) to AOA
Kz74.971908
1 Semantic Layer(42) to BHD
.د.ب0.03089592
1 Semantic Layer(42) to BMD
$0.08217
1 Semantic Layer(42) to DKK
kr0.5324616
1 Semantic Layer(42) to HNL
L2.1660012
1 Semantic Layer(42) to MUR
3.77982
1 Semantic Layer(42) to NAD
$1.4281146
1 Semantic Layer(42) to NOK
kr0.8356689
1 Semantic Layer(42) to NZD
$0.1446192
1 Semantic Layer(42) to PAB
B/.0.08217
1 Semantic Layer(42) to PGK
K0.3492225
1 Semantic Layer(42) to QAR
ر.ق0.2990988
1 Semantic Layer(42) to RSD
дин.8.364906
1 Semantic Layer(42) to UZS
soʻm978.2141292
1 Semantic Layer(42) to ALL
L6.9055668
1 Semantic Layer(42) to ANG
ƒ0.1470843
1 Semantic Layer(42) to AWG
ƒ0.147906
1 Semantic Layer(42) to BBD
$0.16434
1 Semantic Layer(42) to BAM
KM0.139689
1 Semantic Layer(42) to BIF
Fr242.31933
1 Semantic Layer(42) to BND
$0.106821
1 Semantic Layer(42) to BSD
$0.08217
1 Semantic Layer(42) to JMD
$13.2252615
1 Semantic Layer(42) to KHR
329.9996502
1 Semantic Layer(42) to KMF
Fr35.00442
1 Semantic Layer(42) to LAK
1,786.3043121
1 Semantic Layer(42) to LKR
රු25.0281603
1 Semantic Layer(42) to MDL
L1.4059287
1 Semantic Layer(42) to MGA
Ar370.134765
1 Semantic Layer(42) to MOP
P0.65736
1 Semantic Layer(42) to MVR
1.265418
1 Semantic Layer(42) to MWK
MK142.6561587
1 Semantic Layer(42) to MZN
MT5.2547715
1 Semantic Layer(42) to NPR
रु11.6632098
1 Semantic Layer(42) to PYG
582.74964
1 Semantic Layer(42) to RWF
Fr119.06433
1 Semantic Layer(42) to SBD
$0.6754374
1 Semantic Layer(42) to SCR
1.1290158
1 Semantic Layer(42) to SRD
$3.1676535
1 Semantic Layer(42) to SVC
$0.7181658
1 Semantic Layer(42) to SZL
L1.4281146
1 Semantic Layer(42) to TMT
m0.287595
1 Semantic Layer(42) to TND
د.ت0.24314103
1 Semantic Layer(42) to TTD
$0.5562909
1 Semantic Layer(42) to UGX
Sh287.26632
1 Semantic Layer(42) to XAF
Fr46.75473
1 Semantic Layer(42) to XCD
$0.221859
1 Semantic Layer(42) to XOF
Fr46.75473
1 Semantic Layer(42) to XPF
Fr8.46351
1 Semantic Layer(42) to BWP
P1.1084733
1 Semantic Layer(42) to BZD
$0.1651617
1 Semantic Layer(42) to CVE
$7.8973587
1 Semantic Layer(42) to DJF
Fr14.54409
1 Semantic Layer(42) to DOP
$5.2736706
1 Semantic Layer(42) to DZD
د.ج10.739619
1 Semantic Layer(42) to FJD
$0.1873476
1 Semantic Layer(42) to GNF
Fr714.46815
1 Semantic Layer(42) to GTQ
Q0.6294222
1 Semantic Layer(42) to GYD
$17.1866772
1 Semantic Layer(42) to ISK
kr10.43559

Semantic Layer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Semantic Layer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Semantic Layer Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Semantic Layer

How much is Semantic Layer (42) worth today?
The live 42 price in USD is 0.08217 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current 42 to USD price?
The current price of 42 to USD is $ 0.08217. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Semantic Layer?
The market cap for 42 is $ 12.17M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of 42?
The circulating supply of 42 is 148.17M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of 42?
42 achieved an ATH price of 0.3058250932347683 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of 42?
42 saw an ATL price of 0.07411559323417741 USD.
What is the trading volume of 42?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for 42 is $ 732.00K USD.
Will 42 go higher this year?
42 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out 42 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:25:18 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

42-to-USD Calculator

Amount

42
42
USD
USD

1 42 = 0.08217 USD

Trade 42

42/USDT
$0.08204
$0.08204$0.08204
-14.89%

