The post Only the Leanest Bitcoin Miners Will Survive, MARA CEO Warns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The bitcoin BTC$103,475.42 mining industry is entering a difficult period marked by growing competition, rising energy demands and shrinking profits, according to Fred Thiel, CEO of MARA Holdings (MARA). “Bitcoin mining is a zero-sum game,” Thiel said in an interview with CoinDesk. “As more people add capacity, it gets harder for everybody else. Margins compress, and the floor is your energy cost.” Thiel painted a picture of a maturing and more brutal industry, where only miners with access to low-cost, reliable energy — or new business models — will survive. Increasingly, he said, many mining firms are pivoting to adjacent fields, such as artificial intelligence or building out high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure. Others are simply being outcompeted by players who deploy their own hardware at a lower cost, including major manufacturers and companies like Tether. “You have hardware vendors running their own mining operations because customers aren’t buying as much equipment,” Thiel said. “The global hashrate keeps growing, which means everyone else’s margins keep shrinking.” Tough path ahead Thiel warned that the landscape for miners could become even more dire after the next bitcoin halving in 2028, when block rewards will be cut in half again — this time to just over 1.5 BTC. Unless transaction fees rise or the price of bitcoin surges, the economics of mining will become unsustainable for many. “Bitcoin was designed with the idea that transaction fees would eventually replace the subsidy,” Thiel said. “But that hasn’t happened. If bitcoin doesn’t grow at 50% or more annually, the math gets very tough after 2028 — and even tougher in 2032.” Despite several short-lived spikes, transaction fees on the bitcoin network remain relatively low. Most of the recent fee surges, like those caused by Ordinals and inscriptions, haven’t sustained long enough to replace block subsidies. Thiel…

The post Bitcoin ETF Inflows Surge to $524M While Ethereum ETF Face $107M Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin ETF products recorded $523.98 million in inflows on November 11, 2025. BlackRock’s IBIT led inflows with $224.22 million in net purchases. Ethereum ETF experienced $107.18 million in outflows during the same session. Bitcoin ETF products recorded their strongest single-day performance in weeks on November 11, attracting $523.98 million in net inflows. The surge reversed recent volatility that saw the products alternate between massive outflows and modest gains. BlackRock’s IBIT dominated the session with $224.22 million in purchases, while Fidelity’s FBTC added $165.86 million. Ethereum ETFs moved in the opposite direction and recorded $107.18 million in redemptions while Bitcoin products surged. Bitcoin ETF Inflow Led by BlackRock IBIT BlackRock’s IBIT got hold of $224.22 million in net inflows on November 11 and represents 42.8% of total Bitcoin ETF purchases. The dominant market leader added 2,180 BTC to its holdings, with cumulative net assets reaching $64.55 billion, SoSoValue data showed. Fidelity’s FBTC recorded $165.86 million in inflows for 1,610 BTC and is the second-largest contribution. The provider maintains $12.17 billion in cumulative assets. Bitcoin ETF Data | Source: SoSoValue Ark & 21Shares’ ARKB contributed $102.53 million to Bitcoin ETF totals, adding 996.34 BTC to holdings. Cumulative net assets for ARKB reached $2.01 billion. Grayscale’s BTC mini trust added $24.10 million for 234.22 BTC, bringing cumulative assets to $1.99 billion. Bitwise’s BITB recorded $7.27 million in inflows for 70.66 BTC, with total cumulative assets of $2.33 billion. Grayscale’s original GBTC, VanEck’s HODL, Invesco’s BTCO, Valkyrie’s BRRR, Franklin’s EZBC, WisdomTree’s BTCW, and Hashdex’s DEFI all showed zero flows on November 11. Bitcoin ETF Cumulative Flows Approach $60.5B Milestone Cumulative net inflows for Bitcoin ETF products reached $60.49 billion on November 11, approaching the $60.5 billion milestone. The November 11 session was a turning point after volatile recent trading. Bitcoin ETF products…

