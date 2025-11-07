Semantic Layer (42) Tokenomics
Semantic Layer is an infrastructure protocol that introduces Application-Controlled Execution (ACE) for decentralized applications (dApps). It allows dApps to internalize miner extractable value (MEV), scale their throughput independently of the base chain, and implement custom execution logic while retaining access to on-chain liquidity and composability. Semantic Layer operates as an execution layer that sits between dApps and the base blockchain. Instead of relying on validators or block builders, dApps using Semantic Layer can control the order and conditions of their users’ transactions.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 42 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 42 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Semantic Layer (42) Price History
Analyzing the price history of 42 helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
