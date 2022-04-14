4GENTIC (4GS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 4GENTIC (4GS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

4GENTIC (4GS) Information The First Agent-to-Agent Data Brokerage Protocol For Upstream Source Intelligence Executive Summary In a digital landscape increasingly dominated by AI agents, access to authentic source data has become the new digital gold. The 4GS Protocol introduces a groundbreaking paradigm: the first-ever Agent-to-Agent (A2A) Data Brokerage system, specifically designed to capture, process, and distribute genuine source intelligence from fragmented data sources. Through a sophisticated network of AI agents working together, the protocol monitors, captures, and aggregates data across multiple platforms. This cross-platform approach ensures capture of authentic community signals at their source, rather than relying on downstream information. Our upstream data collection and distribution system allows AI agents to tap into interactions, decisions, and insights that are typically difficult to capture effectively. 4GS serves as a crucial upstream data provider in the AI agent ecosystem, ensuring that downstream agents, humans, and organizations can leverage unique source data effectively. 4GS not only delivers raw data but also performs semantic aggregations to produce context-aware insights, enabling users to make informed decisions. 4GS addresses a fundamental challenge in the AI industry by providing scalable access to authentic, real-time human intelligence through both raw data and actionable insights. Official Website: https://4gentic.com/ Whitepaper: https://4gentic.com/assets/docs/Litepaper_4GS_Protocol.pdf Buy 4GS Now!

4GENTIC (4GS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 4GENTIC (4GS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 26.95K Total Supply: $ 988.13M Circulating Supply: $ 988.13M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 26.95K All-Time High: $ 0.00338209 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

4GENTIC (4GS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 4GENTIC (4GS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 4GS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 4GS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

