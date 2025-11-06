4nonSwap (4NON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.000069 24H High $ 0.00009319 All Time High $ 0.00135955 Lowest Price $ 0.00006254 Price Change (1H) +1.52% Price Change (1D) +31.37% Price Change (7D) -18.44%

4nonSwap (4NON) real-time price is $0.00009067. Over the past 24 hours, 4NON traded between a low of $ 0.000069 and a high of $ 0.00009319, showing active market volatility. 4NON's all-time high price is $ 0.00135955, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00006254.

In terms of short-term performance, 4NON has changed by +1.52% over the past hour, +31.37% over 24 hours, and -18.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

4nonSwap (4NON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 81.60K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 90.67K Circulation Supply 900.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

