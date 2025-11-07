4nonSwap (4NON) Tokenomics
4NON is a privacy-first DeFi protocol built on the BNB Chain that allows users to swap, bridge, and move assets freely across multiple networks. It’s designed to give users full control over their privacy by offering both standard swaps for regular on-chain trading and anonymous swaps powered by zero-knowledge technology for complete confidentiality. This dual-mode system ensures users can decide when to stay transparent and when to remain private, all within one seamless platform.
4NON empowers traders, investors, and builders to interact with DeFi without exposing their wallet activity or identity while maintaining speed, security, and verifiable transactions.
4nonSwap (4NON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of 4nonSwap (4NON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 4NON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 4NON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
