4TB Coin (4TB) Information 4TBank is a fully digital, innovative bank focused on the future of the financial system, which brings together the most modern and secure banking features in a single mobile application, providing full and real integration with crypto assets. With the help of the leading financial technology of the moment, 4TBank offers a complete and easy-to-use digital system so that customers can make their financial transactions with total security, transparency and guarantee. Official Website: https://www.4tbank.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.4tbank.com/4tbcoin/ Buy 4TB Now!

4TB Coin (4TB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 4TB Coin (4TB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 70.00M $ 70.00M $ 70.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 44.10K $ 44.10K $ 44.10K All-Time High: $ 0.002002 $ 0.002002 $ 0.002002 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00062994 $ 0.00062994 $ 0.00062994 Learn more about 4TB Coin (4TB) price

4TB Coin (4TB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 4TB Coin (4TB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 4TB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 4TB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 4TB's tokenomics, explore 4TB token's live price!

4TB Price Prediction Want to know where 4TB might be heading? Our 4TB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See 4TB token's Price Prediction now!

