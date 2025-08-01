More About 5IRE

5IRE Live Price Data & Information

5ire (5IRE) is currently trading at 0.0004242 USD with a market cap of 621.30K USD. 5IRE to USD price is updated in real-time.

5ire Key Market Performance:

$ 117.26K USD
24-hour trading volume
+3.46%
5ire 24-hour price change
1.46B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the 5IRE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 5IRE price information.

5IRE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of 5ire for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00001419+3.46%
30 Days$ -0.0007218-62.99%
60 Days$ -0.0013638-76.28%
90 Days$ -0.0011088-72.33%
5ire Price Change Today

Today, 5IRE recorded a change of $ +0.00001419 (+3.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.

5ire 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0007218 (-62.99%), showing the token's short-term performance.

5ire 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 5IRE saw a change of $ -0.0013638 (-76.28%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

5ire 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0011088 (-72.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

5IRE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of 5ire: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

5IRE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is 5ire (5IRE)

5ire is a dual-chain (EVM and WASM) blockchain ecosystem that focuses on combatting global sustainability issues, aligning to the UN’s 2030 agenda for sustainable development. At the core of 5ireChain (5ire’s native blockchain) is a SPoS (Sustainable Proof-of-Stake) consensus mechanism that incentivises validators towards sustainability to receive higher rewards.

5ire is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your 5ire investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check 5IRE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about 5ire on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your 5ire buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

5ire Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as 5ire, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of 5IRE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our 5ire price prediction page.

5ire Price History

Tracing 5IRE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing 5IRE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our 5ire price history page.

5ire (5IRE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of 5ire (5IRE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about 5IRE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy 5ire (5IRE)

Looking for how to buy 5ire? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase 5ire on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

5ire Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of 5ire, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official 5ire Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 5ire

