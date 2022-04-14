5ire (5IRE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 5ire (5IRE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

5ire (5IRE) Information 5ire is a dual-chain (EVM and WASM) blockchain ecosystem that focuses on combatting global sustainability issues, aligning to the UN’s 2030 agenda for sustainable development. At the core of 5ireChain (5ire’s native blockchain) is a SPoS (Sustainable Proof-of-Stake) consensus mechanism that incentivises validators towards sustainability to receive higher rewards. Official Website: https://5ire.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.5ire.org/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.5ire.network Buy 5IRE Now!

5ire (5IRE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 5ire (5IRE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 624.08K $ 624.08K $ 624.08K Total Supply: $ 1.50B $ 1.50B $ 1.50B Circulating Supply: $ 1.46B $ 1.46B $ 1.46B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 639.15K $ 639.15K $ 639.15K All-Time High: $ 0.4735 $ 0.4735 $ 0.4735 All-Time Low: $ 0.000412842770884891 $ 0.000412842770884891 $ 0.000412842770884891 Current Price: $ 0.0004261 $ 0.0004261 $ 0.0004261 Learn more about 5ire (5IRE) price

5ire (5IRE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 5ire (5IRE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 5IRE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 5IRE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 5IRE's tokenomics, explore 5IRE token's live price!

5ire (5IRE) Price History Analyzing the price history of 5IRE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore 5IRE Price History now!

5IRE Price Prediction Want to know where 5IRE might be heading? Our 5IRE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See 5IRE token's Price Prediction now!

