5thScape is a blockchain-powered VR gaming ecosystem that combines immersive 3D VR games, advanced VR hardware (headsets and ergonomic gaming chairs), and a native cryptocurrency, the 5SCAPE token. The platform offers users access to digital products like games, educational content, and movies while providing exclusive discounts and seamless transactions via its token. It also supports VR game developers with incentives, fostering innovation in the gaming metaverse. By integrating cutting-edge technology and decentralized finance, 5thScape aims to revolutionize virtual reality entertainment.
5th Scape ($5SCAPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Understanding the tokenomics of 5th Scape ($5SCAPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $5SCAPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $5SCAPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.