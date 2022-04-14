5th Scape ($5SCAPE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 5th Scape ($5SCAPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

5th Scape ($5SCAPE) Information 5thScape is a blockchain-powered VR gaming ecosystem that combines immersive 3D VR games, advanced VR hardware (headsets and ergonomic gaming chairs), and a native cryptocurrency, the 5SCAPE token. The platform offers users access to digital products like games, educational content, and movies while providing exclusive discounts and seamless transactions via its token. It also supports VR game developers with incentives, fostering innovation in the gaming metaverse. By integrating cutting-edge technology and decentralized finance, 5thScape aims to revolutionize virtual reality entertainment. Official Website: https://5thscape.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.5thscape.com/whitepaper Buy $5SCAPE Now!

5th Scape ($5SCAPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 5th Scape ($5SCAPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 5.21B $ 5.21B $ 5.21B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.06M $ 1.06M $ 1.06M All-Time High: $ 0.00239798 $ 0.00239798 $ 0.00239798 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00020416 $ 0.00020416 $ 0.00020416 Learn more about 5th Scape ($5SCAPE) price

5th Scape ($5SCAPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 5th Scape ($5SCAPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $5SCAPE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $5SCAPE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $5SCAPE's tokenomics, explore $5SCAPE token's live price!

$5SCAPE Price Prediction
Want to know where $5SCAPE might be heading? Our $5SCAPE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

