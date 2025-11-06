8004 Dog Price (DOG8004)
0.00%
-1.13%
-74.96%
-74.96%
8004 Dog (DOG8004) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, DOG8004 traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DOG8004's all-time high price is $ 0.0012531, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, DOG8004 has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, -1.13% over 24 hours, and -74.96% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of 8004 Dog is $ 9.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DOG8004 is 40.02M, with a total supply of 40020000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.68K.
During today, the price change of 8004 Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 8004 Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 8004 Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 8004 Dog to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
8004 Dog ($DOG8004) is the first meme coin built entirely on the ERC-8004 token standard, running on the Base Chain. This project represents a new chapter in the evolution of meme tokens — one that combines humor, community spirit, and technological transparency.
Unlike traditional meme coins that rely solely on hype and speculation, 8004 Dog was created to showcase the potential of the ERC-8004 standard, which introduces a modern, transparent, and fair approach to on-chain tokenization. By adopting this new framework, $DOG8004 stands as a pioneer — demonstrating how even meme projects can embrace technical innovation and set higher benchmarks for how tokens are created, distributed, and tracked on-chain.
The foundation of 8004 Dog lies in its community. It is a fully community-driven meme token, designed to highlight how decentralized communities can unite under a shared sense of humor and creativity. Holders are not just participants; they are the heartbeat of the ecosystem, shaping its direction through engagement, memes, and collective enthusiasm.
Being the first meme coin built on ERC-8004 also symbolizes a shift from conventional ERC-20 memes toward a smarter and more structured design. The ERC-8004 framework allows for greater transparency in minting, improved verification for on-chain fairness, and seamless compatibility with next-generation blockchain protocols. By building on Base Chain, 8004 Dog benefits from high scalability, low fees, and strong alignment with the broader Ethereum ecosystem, while maintaining a distinct identity as a meme pioneer.
The project’s vision is to prove that a meme coin can be more than just entertainment — it can be a symbol of innovation and community creativity. Through fair minting, transparent supply allocation, and open community participation, 8004 Dog seeks to inspire a new wave of ERC-8004-based tokens that value both fun and integrity.
In short, 8004 Dog is not only the first meme coin built on ERC-8004, but also the beginning of a movement — one that blends blockchain technology, Base Chain performance, and the unstoppable energy of the internet’s most powerful force: memes.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|11-05 17:18:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
|11-04 15:40:43
|Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
|11-04 13:21:37
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 05:28:00
|Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
