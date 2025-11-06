ExchangeDEX+
The live 8004 Dog price today is 0 USD. Track real-time DOG8004 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore DOG8004 price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About DOG8004

DOG8004 Price Info

What is DOG8004

DOG8004 Official Website

DOG8004 Tokenomics

DOG8004 Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

8004 Dog Logo

8004 Dog Price (DOG8004)

Unlisted

1 DOG8004 to USD Live Price:

$0.00024196
-1.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
8004 Dog (DOG8004) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 22:08:04 (UTC+8)

8004 Dog (DOG8004) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.0012531
$ 0
0.00%

-1.13%

-74.96%

-74.96%

8004 Dog (DOG8004) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, DOG8004 traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DOG8004's all-time high price is $ 0.0012531, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DOG8004 has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, -1.13% over 24 hours, and -74.96% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

8004 Dog (DOG8004) Market Information

$ 9.68K
--
$ 9.68K
40.02M
40,020,000.0
The current Market Cap of 8004 Dog is $ 9.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DOG8004 is 40.02M, with a total supply of 40020000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.68K.

8004 Dog (DOG8004) Price History USD

During today, the price change of 8004 Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 8004 Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 8004 Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 8004 Dog to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.13%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is 8004 Dog (DOG8004)

8004 Dog ($DOG8004) is the first meme coin built entirely on the ERC-8004 token standard, running on the Base Chain. This project represents a new chapter in the evolution of meme tokens — one that combines humor, community spirit, and technological transparency.

Unlike traditional meme coins that rely solely on hype and speculation, 8004 Dog was created to showcase the potential of the ERC-8004 standard, which introduces a modern, transparent, and fair approach to on-chain tokenization. By adopting this new framework, $DOG8004 stands as a pioneer — demonstrating how even meme projects can embrace technical innovation and set higher benchmarks for how tokens are created, distributed, and tracked on-chain.

The foundation of 8004 Dog lies in its community. It is a fully community-driven meme token, designed to highlight how decentralized communities can unite under a shared sense of humor and creativity. Holders are not just participants; they are the heartbeat of the ecosystem, shaping its direction through engagement, memes, and collective enthusiasm.

Being the first meme coin built on ERC-8004 also symbolizes a shift from conventional ERC-20 memes toward a smarter and more structured design. The ERC-8004 framework allows for greater transparency in minting, improved verification for on-chain fairness, and seamless compatibility with next-generation blockchain protocols. By building on Base Chain, 8004 Dog benefits from high scalability, low fees, and strong alignment with the broader Ethereum ecosystem, while maintaining a distinct identity as a meme pioneer.

The project’s vision is to prove that a meme coin can be more than just entertainment — it can be a symbol of innovation and community creativity. Through fair minting, transparent supply allocation, and open community participation, 8004 Dog seeks to inspire a new wave of ERC-8004-based tokens that value both fun and integrity.

In short, 8004 Dog is not only the first meme coin built on ERC-8004, but also the beginning of a movement — one that blends blockchain technology, Base Chain performance, and the unstoppable energy of the internet’s most powerful force: memes.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

8004 Dog (DOG8004) Resource

Official Website

8004 Dog Price Prediction (USD)

How much will 8004 Dog (DOG8004) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your 8004 Dog (DOG8004) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for 8004 Dog.

Check the 8004 Dog price prediction now!

DOG8004 to Local Currencies

8004 Dog (DOG8004) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of 8004 Dog (DOG8004) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DOG8004 token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 8004 Dog (DOG8004)

How much is 8004 Dog (DOG8004) worth today?
The live DOG8004 price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DOG8004 to USD price?
The current price of DOG8004 to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of 8004 Dog?
The market cap for DOG8004 is $ 9.68K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DOG8004?
The circulating supply of DOG8004 is 40.02M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DOG8004?
DOG8004 achieved an ATH price of 0.0012531 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DOG8004?
DOG8004 saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of DOG8004?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DOG8004 is -- USD.
Will DOG8004 go higher this year?
DOG8004 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DOG8004 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

