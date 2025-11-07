8004 Dog (DOG8004) Tokenomics
8004 Dog (DOG8004) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for 8004 Dog (DOG8004), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
8004 Dog (DOG8004) Information
8004 Dog ($DOG8004) is the first meme coin built entirely on the ERC-8004 token standard, running on the Base Chain. This project represents a new chapter in the evolution of meme tokens — one that combines humor, community spirit, and technological transparency.
Unlike traditional meme coins that rely solely on hype and speculation, 8004 Dog was created to showcase the potential of the ERC-8004 standard, which introduces a modern, transparent, and fair approach to on-chain tokenization. By adopting this new framework, $DOG8004 stands as a pioneer — demonstrating how even meme projects can embrace technical innovation and set higher benchmarks for how tokens are created, distributed, and tracked on-chain.
The foundation of 8004 Dog lies in its community. It is a fully community-driven meme token, designed to highlight how decentralized communities can unite under a shared sense of humor and creativity. Holders are not just participants; they are the heartbeat of the ecosystem, shaping its direction through engagement, memes, and collective enthusiasm.
Being the first meme coin built on ERC-8004 also symbolizes a shift from conventional ERC-20 memes toward a smarter and more structured design. The ERC-8004 framework allows for greater transparency in minting, improved verification for on-chain fairness, and seamless compatibility with next-generation blockchain protocols. By building on Base Chain, 8004 Dog benefits from high scalability, low fees, and strong alignment with the broader Ethereum ecosystem, while maintaining a distinct identity as a meme pioneer.
The project’s vision is to prove that a meme coin can be more than just entertainment — it can be a symbol of innovation and community creativity. Through fair minting, transparent supply allocation, and open community participation, 8004 Dog seeks to inspire a new wave of ERC-8004-based tokens that value both fun and integrity.
In short, 8004 Dog is not only the first meme coin built on ERC-8004, but also the beginning of a movement — one that blends blockchain technology, Base Chain performance, and the unstoppable energy of the internet’s most powerful force: memes.
8004 Dog (DOG8004) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of 8004 Dog (DOG8004) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOG8004 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOG8004 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DOG8004's tokenomics, explore DOG8004 token's live price!
DOG8004 Price Prediction
Want to know where DOG8004 might be heading? Our DOG8004 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for