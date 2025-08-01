8Pay Price (8PAY)
8Pay (8PAY) is currently trading at 0.00148311 USD with a market cap of $ 96.00K USD. 8PAY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of 8Pay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 8Pay to USD was $ +0.0002608707.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 8Pay to USD was $ +0.0000877468.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 8Pay to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002608707
|+17.59%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000877468
|+5.92%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of 8Pay: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.29%
-4.45%
-1.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of 8Pay (8PAY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about 8PAY token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 8PAY to VND
₫39.02803965
|1 8PAY to AUD
A$0.0022988205
|1 8PAY to GBP
￡0.0011123325
|1 8PAY to EUR
€0.0012903057
|1 8PAY to USD
$0.00148311
|1 8PAY to MYR
RM0.0063328797
|1 8PAY to TRY
₺0.0602884215
|1 8PAY to JPY
¥0.2224665
|1 8PAY to ARS
ARS$2.0344413114
|1 8PAY to RUB
₽0.119390355
|1 8PAY to INR
₹0.1297424628
|1 8PAY to IDR
Rp24.3132747984
|1 8PAY to KRW
₩2.0830131639
|1 8PAY to PHP
₱0.0861538599
|1 8PAY to EGP
￡E.0.0721236393
|1 8PAY to BRL
R$0.008305416
|1 8PAY to CAD
C$0.0020466918
|1 8PAY to BDT
৳0.181236042
|1 8PAY to NGN
₦2.2712198229
|1 8PAY to UAH
₴0.0619643358
|1 8PAY to VES
Bs0.18242253
|1 8PAY to CLP
$1.44306603
|1 8PAY to PKR
Rs0.4207286448
|1 8PAY to KZT
₸0.8047206549
|1 8PAY to THB
฿0.0487053324
|1 8PAY to TWD
NT$0.0443746512
|1 8PAY to AED
د.إ0.0054430137
|1 8PAY to CHF
Fr0.0012013191
|1 8PAY to HKD
HK$0.0116275824
|1 8PAY to MAD
.د.م0.0135704565
|1 8PAY to MXN
$0.0280752723
|1 8PAY to PLN
zł0.0055468314
|1 8PAY to RON
лв0.0065850084
|1 8PAY to SEK
kr0.0145493091
|1 8PAY to BGN
лв0.0025361181
|1 8PAY to HUF
Ft0.5202008325
|1 8PAY to CZK
Kč0.0319461894
|1 8PAY to KWD
د.ك0.00045383166
|1 8PAY to ILS
₪0.0050574051