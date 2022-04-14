A (A) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into A (A), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
A (A) Information

Official Website:
https://www.vaulta.com
Whitepaper:
https://github.com/eosio/documentation/blob/master/TechnicalWhitePaper.md
Block Explorer:
https://unicove.com/en/vaulta/account/core.vaulta

A (A) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for A (A), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 792,80M
Total Supply:
$ 2,10B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1,58B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1,05B
All-Time High:
$ 0,829
All-Time Low:
$ 0,4547824200958495
Current Price:
$ 0,5013
A (A) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of A (A) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of A tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many A tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand A's tokenomics, explore A token's live price!

How to Buy A

Interested in adding A (A) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy A, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.

A (A) Price History

Analyzing the price history of A helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

A Price Prediction

Want to know where A might be heading? Our A price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.