AI Nexus Logo

AI Nexus Price(A1X)

AI Nexus (A1X) Live Price Chart

$0.002041
$0.002041$0.002041
-3.77%1D
USD

A1X Live Price Data & Information

AI Nexus (A1X) is currently trading at 0.002041 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. A1X to USD price is updated in real-time.

AI Nexus Key Market Performance:

$ 67.84K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.77%
AI Nexus 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the A1X to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate A1X price information.

A1X Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of AI Nexus for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00007996-3.76%
30 Days$ -0.000402-16.46%
60 Days$ -0.001057-34.12%
90 Days$ -0.001499-42.35%
AI Nexus Price Change Today

Today, A1X recorded a change of $ -0.00007996 (-3.76%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AI Nexus 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000402 (-16.46%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AI Nexus 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, A1X saw a change of $ -0.001057 (-34.12%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AI Nexus 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001499 (-42.35%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

A1X Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of AI Nexus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.002031
$ 0.002031$ 0.002031

$ 0.002186
$ 0.002186$ 0.002186

$ 0.019
$ 0.019$ 0.019

+0.39%

-3.76%

-10.96%

A1X Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 67.84K
$ 67.84K$ 67.84K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is AI Nexus (A1X)

AI Nexus is an online infrastructure project that enables users to create digital twins, build unique virtual spaces with AI tools, play and create games with AI and organize contests and events.

AI Nexus is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AI Nexus investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check A1X staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AI Nexus on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AI Nexus buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AI Nexus Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AI Nexus, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of A1X? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AI Nexus price prediction page.

AI Nexus Price History

Tracing A1X's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing A1X's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AI Nexus price history page.

AI Nexus (A1X) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AI Nexus (A1X) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about A1X token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy AI Nexus (A1X)

Looking for how to buy AI Nexus? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AI Nexus on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

A1X to Local Currencies

1 A1X to VND
53.708915
1 A1X to AUD
A$0.00316355
1 A1X to GBP
0.00153075
1 A1X to EUR
0.00177567
1 A1X to USD
$0.002041
1 A1X to MYR
RM0.00869466
1 A1X to TRY
0.08302788
1 A1X to JPY
¥0.30615
1 A1X to ARS
ARS$2.79972134
1 A1X to RUB
0.1655251
1 A1X to INR
0.17854668
1 A1X to IDR
Rp33.45901104
1 A1X to KRW
2.84260275
1 A1X to PHP
0.11870456
1 A1X to EGP
￡E.0.09913137
1 A1X to BRL
R$0.0114296
1 A1X to CAD
C$0.00281658
1 A1X to BDT
0.24936938
1 A1X to NGN
3.12556699
1 A1X to UAH
0.08508929
1 A1X to VES
Bs0.251043
1 A1X to CLP
$1.97977
1 A1X to PKR
Rs0.57866432
1 A1X to KZT
1.10983457
1 A1X to THB
฿0.06680193
1 A1X to TWD
NT$0.06104631
1 A1X to AED
د.إ0.00749047
1 A1X to CHF
Fr0.00165321
1 A1X to HKD
HK$0.01600144
1 A1X to MAD
.د.م0.01861392
1 A1X to MXN
$0.03851367
1 A1X to PLN
0.00763334
1 A1X to RON
лв0.00906204
1 A1X to SEK
kr0.01996098
1 A1X to BGN
лв0.00349011
1 A1X to HUF
Ft0.71512558
1 A1X to CZK
0.04392232
1 A1X to KWD
د.ك0.000624546
1 A1X to ILS
0.00691899

AI Nexus Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AI Nexus, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AI Nexus Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AI Nexus

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

