PANews reported on October 28 that according to hk01, Zheng Zhigang, founder of A2Z, a digital asset brand under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (Almad Group), has officially become a shareholder of CBCX, a multi-asset liquidity provider headquartered in London, UK. The two parties will promote participants and investors in the gold industry chain to expand their risk exposure in the gold and foreign exchange fields, financial hedging tools and investment trading platform business, and jointly expand commodities, stock investment and brokerage businesses. CBCX will also soon launch a Digital Asset Index, providing diversified digital currency investment and hedging products for financial institutions, family offices, and individual investors. The two parties will also jointly explore the launch of gold digital assets and tokenized financial products.

