Ancient8 (A8) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ancient8 (A8), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Ancient8 (A8) Information Ancient8 builds Ethereum L2 for Gaming on OP Stack with Celestia Underneath, offering a suite of Web3 gaming infrastructure tools that serve as the distribution and marketing channel for games globally. Official Website: https://ancient8.gg Whitepaper: https://docs.ancient8.gg/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3E5A19c91266aD8cE2477B91585d1856B84062dF Buy A8 Now!

Ancient8 (A8) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ancient8 (A8), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 37.07M $ 37.07M $ 37.07M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 324.71M $ 324.71M $ 324.71M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 114.15M $ 114.15M $ 114.15M All-Time High: $ 0.49563 $ 0.49563 $ 0.49563 All-Time Low: $ 0.061919935797642725 $ 0.061919935797642725 $ 0.061919935797642725 Current Price: $ 0.11415 $ 0.11415 $ 0.11415 Learn more about Ancient8 (A8) price

Ancient8 (A8) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ancient8 (A8) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of A8 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many A8 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand A8's tokenomics, explore A8 token's live price!

