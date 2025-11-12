PANews reported on November 10th that, according to Bloomberg, the Hong Kong government is marketing a new batch of "digitally native" green bonds, covering USD, HKD, EUR, and offshore RMB (CNH). These bonds will be recorded and cleared through the HSBC distributed ledger platform and have received an AA+ rating from S&P. The proposed issuance specifications include: USD 2-year T3+3, EUR 4-year MS+23, CNH 5-year coupon of 1.90%, and HKD 2-year coupon of 2.50%, all at benchmark sizes. If successful, this will be the third such issuance since 2023. Statistics also show that several Hong Kong companies have issued digital bonds this year, totaling approximately US$1 billion.

The post XRP Ranked Above Solana and Dogecoin by Kaiko appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the Kaiko Crypto Asset Ranking for Q3 2025, XRP is ranked jointly at #2 alongside Ether (ETH) The firm has placed XRP ahead of all other altcoins, including Solana and Cardano. The cryptocurrency has received an AA rating with an overall score of 95. The cryptocurrency has scored 100 in multiple categories (liquidity, market depth, and exchange availability). When it comes to these metrics, it has matched Bitcoin and Ethereum. Notably, institutional adoption is also at 100. The same applies to derivatives (market maturity). XRP now boasts an extremely robust derivatives market and price stability similar to top-tier assets. Outstripping Stellar For comparison, Stellar has only managed to receive a B rating. Despite being historically associated with the XRP token, Stellar lags far behind in all categories except exchange availability. Source: https://u.today/xrp-ranked-above-solana-and-dogecoin-by-kaiko

The post Bitcoin Hyper Gains Attention as US Credit Downgrade by Scope Pushes Investors Toward Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US just took another hit to its financial reputation. KEY POINTS:➡️ Scope Ratings downgraded the US credit rating to AA-, increasing concerns about long-term fiscal stability.➡️ Rising debt projections and political gridlock are pushing investors to look for alternative stores of value.➡️ Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) aims to scale Bitcoin with sub-second transactions and near-zero fees using SVM technology.➡️ $HYPER’s presale has raised $24.8M as investors position early for Bitcoin-aligned utility networks. Scope Ratings, a European credit agency used by the European Central Bank, downgraded the US credit rating to ‘AA-‘ from ‘AA’, citing a steady slide in public finances and weakening governance standards. This decision by Scope follows last year’s negative outlook shift and echoes what Moody’s already did back in May, when the US lost its final top-tier rating among the big three rating agencies. Source: Scope Ratings report The reason is simple: Washington’s endless budget fights and growing debt. The International Monetary Fund now expects US debt to climb to 140% of GDP by 2029, up from about 125% in 2025. That would put the US at or above the debt levels of countries like Italy and Greece. And while the White House hasn’t said anything about this latest downgrade yet, the broader market signal is hard to ignore. Investors are getting nervous. When trust in government debt falls, the search for alternative stores of value goes up. That is where Bitcoin comes back into focus. The old narrative of ‘Bitcoin as digital gold’ gains momentum every time the traditional financial system shows cracks. But for everyday payments, transaction fees and network congestion still push many users to look for faster systems. Investors worried about the dollar are rotating toward crypto again, and that’s exactly where Bitcoin Hyper is gaining traction as a faster, more scalable Bitcoin-themed…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.