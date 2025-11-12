Bitcoin Hyper Gains Attention as US Credit Downgrade by Scope Pushes Investors Toward Crypto

KEY POINTS:➡️ Scope Ratings downgraded the US credit rating to AA-, increasing concerns about long-term fiscal stability.➡️ Rising debt projections and political gridlock are pushing investors to look for alternative stores of value.➡️ Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) aims to scale Bitcoin with sub-second transactions and near-zero fees using SVM technology.➡️ $HYPER's presale has raised $24.8M as investors position early for Bitcoin-aligned utility networks. Scope Ratings, a European credit agency used by the European Central Bank, downgraded the US credit rating to 'AA-' from 'AA', citing a steady slide in public finances and weakening governance standards. This decision by Scope follows last year's negative outlook shift and echoes what Moody's already did back in May, when the US lost its final top-tier rating among the big three rating agencies. Source: Scope Ratings report The reason is simple: Washington's endless budget fights and growing debt. The International Monetary Fund now expects US debt to climb to 140% of GDP by 2029, up from about 125% in 2025. That would put the US at or above the debt levels of countries like Italy and Greece. And while the White House hasn't said anything about this latest downgrade yet, the broader market signal is hard to ignore. Investors are getting nervous. When trust in government debt falls, the search for alternative stores of value goes up. That is where Bitcoin comes back into focus. The old narrative of 'Bitcoin as digital gold' gains momentum every time the traditional financial system shows cracks. But for everyday payments, transaction fees and network congestion still push many users to look for faster systems. Investors worried about the dollar are rotating toward crypto again, and that's exactly where Bitcoin Hyper is gaining traction as a faster, more scalable Bitcoin-themed…