AaveToken Logo

AaveToken Price(AAVE)

AaveToken (AAVE) Live Price Chart

$267.45
$267.45$267.45
-0.51%1D
USD

AAVE Live Price Data & Information

AaveToken (AAVE) is currently trading at 267.46 USD with a market cap of 4.07B USD. AAVE to USD price is updated in real-time.

AaveToken Key Market Performance:

$ 4.13M USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.51%
AaveToken 24-hour price change
15.20M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AAVE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AAVE price information.

AAVE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of AaveToken for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -1.371-0.51%
30 Days$ +5.39+2.05%
60 Days$ +22.1+9.00%
90 Days$ +92.99+53.29%
AaveToken Price Change Today

Today, AAVE recorded a change of $ -1.371 (-0.51%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AaveToken 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +5.39 (+2.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AaveToken 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AAVE saw a change of $ +22.1 (+9.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AaveToken 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +92.99 (+53.29%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AAVE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of AaveToken: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 265.67
$ 265.67$ 265.67

$ 280.25
$ 280.25$ 280.25

$ 665.2893
$ 665.2893$ 665.2893

-0.16%

-0.51%

-8.72%

AAVE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 4.07B
$ 4.07B$ 4.07B

$ 4.13M
$ 4.13M$ 4.13M

15.20M
15.20M 15.20M

What is AaveToken (AAVE)

Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.

Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AAVE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AaveToken on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AaveToken buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AaveToken Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AaveToken, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AAVE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

AaveToken Price History

Tracing AAVE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AAVE's potential future trajectory.

AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AaveToken (AAVE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How to buy AaveToken (AAVE)

Looking for how to buy AaveToken? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AaveToken on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AAVE to Local Currencies

1 AAVE to VND
7,038,209.9
1 AAVE to AUD
A$414.563
1 AAVE to GBP
200.595
1 AAVE to EUR
232.6902
1 AAVE to USD
$267.46
1 AAVE to MYR
RM1,139.3796
1 AAVE to TRY
10,856.2014
1 AAVE to JPY
¥40,119
1 AAVE to ARS
ARS$366,885.5804
1 AAVE to RUB
21,688.3314
1 AAVE to INR
23,410.7738
1 AAVE to IDR
Rp4,384,589.4624
1 AAVE to KRW
373,026.462
1 AAVE to PHP
15,560.8228
1 AAVE to EGP
￡E.12,990.5322
1 AAVE to BRL
R$1,497.776
1 AAVE to CAD
C$369.0948
1 AAVE to BDT
32,678.2628
1 AAVE to NGN
409,585.5694
1 AAVE to UAH
11,150.4074
1 AAVE to VES
Bs32,897.58
1 AAVE to CLP
$259,971.12
1 AAVE to PKR
Rs75,766.0688
1 AAVE to KZT
145,436.7242
1 AAVE to THB
฿8,767.3388
1 AAVE to TWD
NT$7,999.7286
1 AAVE to AED
د.إ981.5782
1 AAVE to CHF
Fr216.6426
1 AAVE to HKD
HK$2,099.561
1 AAVE to MAD
.د.م2,433.886
1 AAVE to MXN
$5,036.2718
1 AAVE to PLN
1,000.3004
1 AAVE to RON
лв1,187.5224
1 AAVE to SEK
kr2,613.0842
1 AAVE to BGN
лв457.3566
1 AAVE to HUF
Ft93,613.6746
1 AAVE to CZK
5,750.39
1 AAVE to KWD
د.ك81.84276
1 AAVE to ILS
906.6894

AaveToken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AaveToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AaveToken Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AaveToken

