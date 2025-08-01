What is Academic Labs (AAX)

Academic Labs is an EduFi ecosystem that enhances personalization and ownership in sharing knowledge and skills. The project focuses on using social and gamified elements of education to empower both learners and educators and foster growth together.

Academic Labs is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Academic Labs (AAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Academic Labs (AAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Academic Labs What is the price of Academic Labs (AAX) today? The live price of Academic Labs (AAX) is 0.00003 USD . What is the market cap of Academic Labs (AAX)? The current market cap of Academic Labs is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AAX by its real-time market price of 0.00003 USD . What is the circulating supply of Academic Labs (AAX)? The current circulating supply of Academic Labs (AAX) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Academic Labs (AAX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Academic Labs (AAX) is 0.00213 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Academic Labs (AAX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Academic Labs (AAX) is $ 379.07 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

