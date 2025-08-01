More About ABEL

ABEL Price Info

ABEL Whitepaper

ABEL Official Website

ABEL Tokenomics

ABEL Price Forecast

ABEL History

ABEL Buying Guide

ABEL-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ABEL Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Abelian Logo

Abelian Price(ABEL)

Abelian (ABEL) Live Price Chart

$0.07763
$0.07763$0.07763
-1.05%1D
USD

ABEL Live Price Data & Information

Abelian (ABEL) is currently trading at 0.07768 USD with a market cap of 8.08M USD. ABEL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Abelian Key Market Performance:

$ 20.17K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.05%
Abelian 24-hour price change
104.05M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ABEL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ABEL price information.

ABEL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Abelian for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0008238-1.05%
30 Days$ +0.0091+13.26%
60 Days$ +0.02808+56.61%
90 Days$ +0.01516+24.24%
Abelian Price Change Today

Today, ABEL recorded a change of $ -0.0008238 (-1.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Abelian 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0091 (+13.26%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Abelian 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ABEL saw a change of $ +0.02808 (+56.61%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Abelian 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01516 (+24.24%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ABEL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Abelian: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.07566
$ 0.07566$ 0.07566

$ 0.08044
$ 0.08044$ 0.08044

$ 1.998
$ 1.998$ 1.998

-1.16%

-1.05%

+5.40%

ABEL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 8.08M
$ 8.08M$ 8.08M

$ 20.17K
$ 20.17K$ 20.17K

104.05M
104.05M 104.05M

What is Abelian (ABEL)

Abelian is a post-quantum privacy-preserving Blockchain network, which adopts  the NIST standardized lattice-based cryptography, and is cryptographically proven  secure. Its cryptocurrency ABEL is also anonymous and untraceable.

Abelian is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Abelian investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ABEL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Abelian on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Abelian buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Abelian Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Abelian, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ABEL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Abelian price prediction page.

Abelian Price History

Tracing ABEL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ABEL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Abelian price history page.

Abelian (ABEL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Abelian (ABEL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ABEL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Abelian (ABEL)

Looking for how to buy Abelian? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Abelian on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ABEL to Local Currencies

1 ABEL to VND
2,044.1492
1 ABEL to AUD
A$0.120404
1 ABEL to GBP
0.05826
1 ABEL to EUR
0.0675816
1 ABEL to USD
$0.07768
1 ABEL to MYR
RM0.3309168
1 ABEL to TRY
3.1530312
1 ABEL to JPY
¥11.652
1 ABEL to ARS
ARS$106.5567632
1 ABEL to RUB
6.2990712
1 ABEL to INR
6.7993304
1 ABEL to IDR
Rp1,273.4424192
1 ABEL to KRW
108.340296
1 ABEL to PHP
4.5194224
1 ABEL to EGP
￡E.3.7729176
1 ABEL to BRL
R$0.435008
1 ABEL to CAD
C$0.1071984
1 ABEL to BDT
9.4909424
1 ABEL to NGN
118.9583752
1 ABEL to UAH
3.2384792
1 ABEL to VES
Bs9.55464
1 ABEL to CLP
$75.50496
1 ABEL to PKR
Rs22.0051904
1 ABEL to KZT
42.2400536
1 ABEL to THB
฿2.5463504
1 ABEL to TWD
NT$2.3234088
1 ABEL to AED
د.إ0.2850856
1 ABEL to CHF
Fr0.0629208
1 ABEL to HKD
HK$0.609788
1 ABEL to MAD
.د.م0.706888
1 ABEL to MXN
$1.4627144
1 ABEL to PLN
0.2905232
1 ABEL to RON
лв0.3448992
1 ABEL to SEK
kr0.7589336
1 ABEL to BGN
лв0.1328328
1 ABEL to HUF
Ft27.1887768
1 ABEL to CZK
1.67012
1 ABEL to KWD
د.ك0.02377008
1 ABEL to ILS
0.2633352

Abelian Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Abelian, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Abelian Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Abelian

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ABEL
ABEL
USD
USD

1 ABEL = 0.07768 USD

Trade

ABELUSDT
$0.07768
$0.07768$0.07768
-3.44%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee