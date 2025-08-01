What is Abelian (ABEL)

Abelian is a post-quantum privacy-preserving Blockchain network, which adopts the NIST standardized lattice-based cryptography, and is cryptographically proven secure. Its cryptocurrency ABEL is also anonymous and untraceable.

Abelian is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Abelian investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ABEL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Abelian on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Abelian buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Abelian Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Abelian, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ABEL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Abelian price prediction page.

Abelian Price History

Tracing ABEL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ABEL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Abelian price history page.

Abelian (ABEL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Abelian (ABEL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ABEL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Abelian (ABEL)

Looking for how to buy Abelian? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Abelian on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ABEL to Local Currencies

1 ABEL to VND ₫ 2,044.1492 1 ABEL to AUD A$ 0.120404 1 ABEL to GBP ￡ 0.05826 1 ABEL to EUR € 0.0675816 1 ABEL to USD $ 0.07768 1 ABEL to MYR RM 0.3309168 1 ABEL to TRY ₺ 3.1530312 1 ABEL to JPY ¥ 11.652 1 ABEL to ARS ARS$ 106.5567632 1 ABEL to RUB ₽ 6.2990712 1 ABEL to INR ₹ 6.7993304 1 ABEL to IDR Rp 1,273.4424192 1 ABEL to KRW ₩ 108.340296 1 ABEL to PHP ₱ 4.5194224 1 ABEL to EGP ￡E. 3.7729176 1 ABEL to BRL R$ 0.435008 1 ABEL to CAD C$ 0.1071984 1 ABEL to BDT ৳ 9.4909424 1 ABEL to NGN ₦ 118.9583752 1 ABEL to UAH ₴ 3.2384792 1 ABEL to VES Bs 9.55464 1 ABEL to CLP $ 75.50496 1 ABEL to PKR Rs 22.0051904 1 ABEL to KZT ₸ 42.2400536 1 ABEL to THB ฿ 2.5463504 1 ABEL to TWD NT$ 2.3234088 1 ABEL to AED د.إ 0.2850856 1 ABEL to CHF Fr 0.0629208 1 ABEL to HKD HK$ 0.609788 1 ABEL to MAD .د.م 0.706888 1 ABEL to MXN $ 1.4627144 1 ABEL to PLN zł 0.2905232 1 ABEL to RON лв 0.3448992 1 ABEL to SEK kr 0.7589336 1 ABEL to BGN лв 0.1328328 1 ABEL to HUF Ft 27.1887768 1 ABEL to CZK Kč 1.67012 1 ABEL to KWD د.ك 0.02377008 1 ABEL to ILS ₪ 0.2633352

Abelian Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Abelian, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Abelian What is the price of Abelian (ABEL) today? The live price of Abelian (ABEL) is 0.07768 USD . What is the market cap of Abelian (ABEL)? The current market cap of Abelian is $ 8.08M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ABEL by its real-time market price of 0.07768 USD . What is the circulating supply of Abelian (ABEL)? The current circulating supply of Abelian (ABEL) is 104.05M USD . What was the highest price of Abelian (ABEL)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Abelian (ABEL) is 1.998 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Abelian (ABEL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Abelian (ABEL) is $ 20.17K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!