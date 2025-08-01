More About ABEY

ABEY Price Info

ABEY Whitepaper

ABEY Official Website

ABEY Tokenomics

ABEY Price Forecast

ABEY History

ABEY Buying Guide

ABEY-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ABEY Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ABEY Logo

ABEY Price(ABEY)

ABEY (ABEY) Live Price Chart

$0.0899
$0.0899$0.0899
+0.44%1D
USD

ABEY Live Price Data & Information

ABEY (ABEY) is currently trading at 0.0899 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. ABEY to USD price is updated in real-time.

ABEY Key Market Performance:

$ 4.91K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.44%
ABEY 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ABEY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ABEY price information.

ABEY Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ABEY for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000394+0.44%
30 Days$ +0.0002+0.22%
60 Days$ -0.0056-5.87%
90 Days$ -0.0157-14.87%
ABEY Price Change Today

Today, ABEY recorded a change of $ +0.000394 (+0.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ABEY 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0002 (+0.22%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ABEY 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ABEY saw a change of $ -0.0056 (-5.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ABEY 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0157 (-14.87%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ABEY Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ABEY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0895
$ 0.0895$ 0.0895

$ 0.0899
$ 0.0899$ 0.0899

$ 0.2363
$ 0.2363$ 0.2363

+0.22%

+0.44%

-3.34%

ABEY Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 4.91K
$ 4.91K$ 4.91K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is ABEY (ABEY)

Built for DeFi, GameFi, Metaverse projects and more, Abey is an EVM-compatible L1 with no downtime since its launch in 2018. Its unique inter-app feature promotes greater engagement among Abey builders and users, enabling them to accumulate benefits from utilizing different apps within the Abey ecosystem.

ABEY is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ABEY investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ABEY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ABEY on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ABEY buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ABEY Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ABEY, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ABEY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ABEY price prediction page.

ABEY Price History

Tracing ABEY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ABEY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ABEY price history page.

ABEY (ABEY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ABEY (ABEY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ABEY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ABEY (ABEY)

Looking for how to buy ABEY? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ABEY on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ABEY to Local Currencies

1 ABEY to VND
2,365.7185
1 ABEY to AUD
A$0.139345
1 ABEY to GBP
0.067425
1 ABEY to EUR
0.078213
1 ABEY to USD
$0.0899
1 ABEY to MYR
RM0.382974
1 ABEY to TRY
3.657132
1 ABEY to JPY
¥13.485
1 ABEY to ARS
ARS$123.319426
1 ABEY to RUB
7.29089
1 ABEY to INR
7.864452
1 ABEY to IDR
Rp1,473.770256
1 ABEY to KRW
125.208225
1 ABEY to PHP
5.228584
1 ABEY to EGP
￡E.4.366443
1 ABEY to BRL
R$0.50344
1 ABEY to CAD
C$0.124062
1 ABEY to BDT
10.983982
1 ABEY to NGN
137.671961
1 ABEY to UAH
3.747931
1 ABEY to VES
Bs11.0577
1 ABEY to CLP
$87.203
1 ABEY to PKR
Rs25.488448
1 ABEY to KZT
48.884923
1 ABEY to THB
฿2.942427
1 ABEY to TWD
NT$2.688909
1 ABEY to AED
د.إ0.329933
1 ABEY to CHF
Fr0.072819
1 ABEY to HKD
HK$0.704816
1 ABEY to MAD
.د.م0.819888
1 ABEY to MXN
$1.696413
1 ABEY to PLN
0.336226
1 ABEY to RON
лв0.399156
1 ABEY to SEK
kr0.879222
1 ABEY to BGN
лв0.153729
1 ABEY to HUF
Ft31.499162
1 ABEY to CZK
1.934648
1 ABEY to KWD
د.ك0.0275094
1 ABEY to ILS
0.304761

ABEY Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ABEY, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ABEY Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ABEY

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ABEY
ABEY
USD
USD

1 ABEY = 0.0899 USD

Trade

ABEYUSDT
$0.0899
$0.0899$0.0899
+0.22%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee