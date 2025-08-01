What is ABEY (ABEY)

Built for DeFi, GameFi, Metaverse projects and more, Abey is an EVM-compatible L1 with no downtime since its launch in 2018. Its unique inter-app feature promotes greater engagement among Abey builders and users, enabling them to accumulate benefits from utilizing different apps within the Abey ecosystem.

ABEY is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ABEY investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ABEY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ABEY on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ABEY buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ABEY Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ABEY, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ABEY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ABEY price prediction page.

ABEY Price History

Tracing ABEY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ABEY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ABEY price history page.

ABEY (ABEY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ABEY (ABEY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ABEY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ABEY (ABEY)

Looking for how to buy ABEY? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ABEY on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ABEY to Local Currencies

1 ABEY to VND ₫ 2,365.7185 1 ABEY to AUD A$ 0.139345 1 ABEY to GBP ￡ 0.067425 1 ABEY to EUR € 0.078213 1 ABEY to USD $ 0.0899 1 ABEY to MYR RM 0.382974 1 ABEY to TRY ₺ 3.657132 1 ABEY to JPY ¥ 13.485 1 ABEY to ARS ARS$ 123.319426 1 ABEY to RUB ₽ 7.29089 1 ABEY to INR ₹ 7.864452 1 ABEY to IDR Rp 1,473.770256 1 ABEY to KRW ₩ 125.208225 1 ABEY to PHP ₱ 5.228584 1 ABEY to EGP ￡E. 4.366443 1 ABEY to BRL R$ 0.50344 1 ABEY to CAD C$ 0.124062 1 ABEY to BDT ৳ 10.983982 1 ABEY to NGN ₦ 137.671961 1 ABEY to UAH ₴ 3.747931 1 ABEY to VES Bs 11.0577 1 ABEY to CLP $ 87.203 1 ABEY to PKR Rs 25.488448 1 ABEY to KZT ₸ 48.884923 1 ABEY to THB ฿ 2.942427 1 ABEY to TWD NT$ 2.688909 1 ABEY to AED د.إ 0.329933 1 ABEY to CHF Fr 0.072819 1 ABEY to HKD HK$ 0.704816 1 ABEY to MAD .د.م 0.819888 1 ABEY to MXN $ 1.696413 1 ABEY to PLN zł 0.336226 1 ABEY to RON лв 0.399156 1 ABEY to SEK kr 0.879222 1 ABEY to BGN лв 0.153729 1 ABEY to HUF Ft 31.499162 1 ABEY to CZK Kč 1.934648 1 ABEY to KWD د.ك 0.0275094 1 ABEY to ILS ₪ 0.304761

ABEY Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ABEY, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ABEY What is the price of ABEY (ABEY) today? The live price of ABEY (ABEY) is 0.0899 USD . What is the market cap of ABEY (ABEY)? The current market cap of ABEY is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ABEY by its real-time market price of 0.0899 USD . What is the circulating supply of ABEY (ABEY)? The current circulating supply of ABEY (ABEY) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of ABEY (ABEY)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of ABEY (ABEY) is 0.2363 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ABEY (ABEY)? The 24-hour trading volume of ABEY (ABEY) is $ 4.91K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!