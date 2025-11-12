ABEY to Macanese Pataca Conversion Table

ABEY to MOP Conversion Table

  • 1 ABEY
    0.39 MOP
  • 2 ABEY
    0.79 MOP
  • 3 ABEY
    1.18 MOP
  • 4 ABEY
    1.57 MOP
  • 5 ABEY
    1.97 MOP
  • 6 ABEY
    2.36 MOP
  • 7 ABEY
    2.75 MOP
  • 8 ABEY
    3.15 MOP
  • 9 ABEY
    3.54 MOP
  • 10 ABEY
    3.93 MOP
  • 50 ABEY
    19.66 MOP
  • 100 ABEY
    39.31 MOP
  • 1,000 ABEY
    393.14 MOP
  • 5,000 ABEY
    1,965.69 MOP
  • 10,000 ABEY
    3,931.37 MOP

The table above displays real-time ABEY to Macanese Pataca (ABEY to MOP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ABEY to 10,000 ABEY. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ABEY amounts using the latest MOP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ABEY to MOP amounts, please use the tool converter above.

MOP to ABEY Conversion Table

  • 1 MOP
    2.543 ABEY
  • 2 MOP
    5.0872 ABEY
  • 3 MOP
    7.630 ABEY
  • 4 MOP
    10.17 ABEY
  • 5 MOP
    12.71 ABEY
  • 6 MOP
    15.26 ABEY
  • 7 MOP
    17.80 ABEY
  • 8 MOP
    20.34 ABEY
  • 9 MOP
    22.89 ABEY
  • 10 MOP
    25.43 ABEY
  • 50 MOP
    127.1 ABEY
  • 100 MOP
    254.3 ABEY
  • 1,000 MOP
    2,543 ABEY
  • 5,000 MOP
    12,718 ABEY
  • 10,000 MOP
    25,436 ABEY

The table above shows real-time Macanese Pataca to ABEY (MOP to ABEY) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 MOP to 10,000 MOP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much ABEY you can get at current rates based on commonly used MOP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

ABEY Price and Market Statistics in Macanese Pataca

ABEY (ABEY) is currently trading at MOP$ 0.39 MOP , reflecting a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at MOP$38.96K with a fully diluted market capitalization of MOP$0.00 MOP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated ABEY Price page.

0.00 MOP

Circulation Supply

38.96K

24-Hour Trading Volume

0.00 MOP

Market Cap

0.20%

Price Change (1D)

MOP$ 0.0573

24H High

MOP$ 0.0488

24H Low

The ABEY to MOP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track ABEY's fluctuations against MOP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current ABEY price.

ABEY to MOP Conversion Summary

As of | 1 ABEY = 0.39 MOP | 1 MOP = 2.543 ABEY

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 ABEY to MOP is 0.39 MOP.

  • Buying 5 ABEY will cost 1.97 MOP and 10 ABEY is valued at 3.93 MOP.

  • 1 MOP can be traded for 2.543 ABEY.

  • 50 MOP can be converted to 127.1 ABEY, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 ABEY to MOP has changed by -9.75% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.20%, reaching a high of 0.4587937752417911 MOP and a low of 0.390735361811508 MOP.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 ABEY was 0.396340172329296 MOP, which represents a -0.81% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, ABEY has changed by -0.2866460236240161 MOP, resulting in a -42.17% change in its value.

All About ABEY (ABEY)

Now that you have calculated the price of ABEY (ABEY), you can learn more about ABEY directly at MEXC. Learn about ABEY past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy ABEY, trading pairs, and more.

ABEY to MOP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, ABEY (ABEY) has fluctuated between 0.390735361811508 MOP and 0.4587937752417911 MOP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.35870787313843355 MOP to a high of 0.49482469999899986 MOP. You can view detailed ABEY to MOP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
HighMOP$ 0.4MOP$ 0.48MOP$ 0.64MOP$ 0.64
LowMOP$ 0.32MOP$ 0.32MOP$ 0.32MOP$ 0.32
AverageMOP$ 0.32MOP$ 0.4MOP$ 0.4MOP$ 0.48
Volatility+17.03%+31.25%+76.57%+51.00%
Change-1.60%-9.74%-0.80%-42.16%

ABEY Price Forecast in MOP for 2026 and 2030

ABEY’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ABEY to MOP forecasts for the coming years:

ABEY Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, ABEY could reach approximately MOP$0.41 MOP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

ABEY Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, ABEY may rise to around MOP$0.50 MOP, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our ABEY Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

ABEY Trading Pairs Available on MEXC

Spot

More Spot Trading Pairs
ABEY/USDT
ABEY/USDT
Trade

The table above shows a list of ABEY Spot trading pairs, covering markets where ABEY is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ABEY at current market prices without using leverage.

Futures

More Futures Trading Pairs
  

Explore ABEY Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of ABEY futures markets for strategic trading.

Learn How to Buy ABEY

Looking to add ABEY to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.

Explore the full guide: How to Buy ABEY › or Get started now ›

ABEY and MOP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

ABEY (ABEY) vs USD: Market Comparison

ABEY Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.0491
  • 7-Day Change: -9.75%
  • 30-Day Trend: -0.81%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from ABEY, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including ABEY, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to MOP, the USD price of ABEY remains the primary market benchmark.
[ABEY Price] [ABEY to USD]

Macanese Pataca (MOP) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (MOP/USD): 0.12491394990276074
  • 7-Day Change: -0.04%
  • 30-Day Trend: -0.04%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since ABEY is typically valued in USD, shifts in MOP vs USD affect the ABEY to MOP rate.
  • A stronger MOP means you will pay less to get the same amount of ABEY.
  • A weaker MOP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy ABEY securely with MOP on our Buy Crypto channels.

[Buy ABEY Instantly Now]

What Influences the ABEY to MOP Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between ABEY (ABEY) and Macanese Pataca (MOP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ABEY, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ABEY to MOP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MOP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. MOP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MOP's strength. When MOP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ABEY, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like ABEY, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ABEY may rise, impacting its conversion to MOP.

Convert ABEY to MOP Instantly

Use our real-time ABEY to MOP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert ABEY to MOP?

  1. Enter the Amount of ABEY

    Start by entering how much ABEY you want to convert into MOP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live ABEY to MOP Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date ABEY to MOP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ABEY and MOP.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add ABEY to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ABEY with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the ABEY to MOP exchange rate calculated?

    The ABEY to MOP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ABEY (often in USD or USDT), converted to MOP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the ABEY to MOP rate change so frequently?

    ABEY to MOP rate changes so frequently because both ABEY and Macanese Pataca are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed ABEY to MOP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the ABEY to MOP rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the ABEY to MOP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert ABEY to MOP or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my ABEY to MOP conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of ABEY against MOP over time?

    You can understand the ABEY against MOP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the ABEY to MOP rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MOP, impacting the conversion rate even if ABEY stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the ABEY to MOP exchange rate?

    ABEY halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ABEY to MOP rate.

  11. Can I compare the ABEY to MOP rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the ABEY to MOP rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the ABEY to MOP rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the ABEY price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the ABEY to MOP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but MOP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target ABEY to MOP price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences ABEY and the Macanese Pataca?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both ABEY and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting ABEY to MOP and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your MOP into ABEY of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is ABEY to MOP a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor ABEY prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ABEY to MOP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the ABEY to MOP rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen MOP against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ABEY to MOP rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.