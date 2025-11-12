i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Block Inc. is het bedrijf van Jack Dorsey, ooit de oprichter van Twitter. Hij richt zich met Block Inc. en Square, het bedrijf daaronder, volledig op het integreren van Bitcoin betalingen voor online diensten of producten. De technologie is gelanceerd en rekent tot en met 2027 geen transactiekosten. Daarnaast worden de Bitcoin betalingen ook direct verwerkt, zonder dat je hoeft te wachten op het verwerken van een nieuw block op de blockchain. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord 4 miljoen verkopers kunnen Bitcoin ontvangen De man met misschien wel de meest gewilde naam op X deelde het nieuws gistermiddag. Square heeft Bitcoin betalingen gelanceerd waardoor er plots 4 miljoen verkopers toegang krijgen tot deze technologie. Zij kunnen kiezen of ze Bitcoin betalingen willen ontvangen. Daarbij hebben ze ook de keuze of de consument met Bitcoin of fiat betaalt. our sellers can now receive btc to btc, btc to fiat, fiat to btc, or fiat to fiat. https://t.co/NnLsd3fgEb — jack (@jack) November 10, 2025 Voor volledige adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen is er een groot probleem: de snelheid van de Bitcoin blockchain zorgt voor vertragingen van soms wel een uur. Square lost dit op doordat de betalingen niet echt in Bitcoin gedaan worden. De verkopers krijgen de Bitcoin in een Square wallet en van daaruit kunnen ze het uit laten betalen naar een eigen wallet. Pas zodra ze dat doen, wordt er daadwerkelijk een Bitcoin transactie uitgevoerd. Hierdoor krijgen verkopers dus altijd direct het juiste saldo te zien en hoeven ze niet te wachten op hun geld. Het feit dat betalingen direct op de saldo’s van verkopers staan, en hierover geen transactiekosten betaald worden, kan bijdragen aan de snelle adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen via Square. Hierdoor kunnen ook kleinere bedrijven meer met Bitcoin gaan werken, terwijl dat nu vooral weggelegd is voor grote bedrijven als Strategy. Nog geen gebruik van Layer-2 netwerk Het idee van Square is vergelijkbaar met dat van een Layer-2 netwerk, maar kent wel een nadeel. Bij een Bitcoin Layer-2 blijf je wel eigenaar van de Bitcoin zelf. Het lijkt erop dat bij Square de Bitcoin in één grote wallet van Square komt en zij de Bitcoin beheren, totdat een verkoper deze zelf weer uitkeert naar zijn of haar wallet. Vanuit de crypto community komt er dan ook op de post van Dorsey op X de nodige kritiek. Zij zouden juist implementatie van Layer-2 technologie willen zien om directe betalingen met Bitcoin te kunnen doen. Bij een Layer-2 netwerk worden Bitcoin transacties off-chain uitgevoerd. Deze worden gebundeld om vervolgens wel op de originele Bitcoin blockchain te noteren. Bij het idee van Square worden alleen de betalingen van klanten en uiteindelijk de uitbetalingen van verkopers naar hun eigen wallet geregistreerd. Welk Layer-2 netwerk wint de strijd? Het Bitcoin Lightning netwerk is al jaren het meest besproken Layer-2 netwerk voor Bitcoin, maar er is een kaper op de kust. Bitcoin Hyper is een nieuw project dat met een eigen Layer-2 chain komt, maar veel meer ontwikkelt dan het originele Bitcoin Lightning. Zo komen de ontwikkelaars van Bitcoin Hyper met een eigen bridge en implementeren ze de Solana Virtual Machine. Het gehele netwerk krijgt zo de functies die we gewend zijn van blockchains als Ethereum en Solana. Dit houdt in dat er ook smart contracts ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast komt het project ook met een eigen token: $HYPER. Deze token wordt via een presale aangeboden aan traders die vroegtijdig in willen stappen bij het project. Inmiddels hebben traders al bijna $ 27 miljoen geïnvesteerd in het project. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.