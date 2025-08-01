What is Acala Token (ACA)

Acala Token is the utility token that powers the DeFi hub of Polkadot. Incentivizes network nodes to monitor and relay messages to Polkadot. Empowers the community to vote, elect council members, and drive the development of Acala.

Acala Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Acala Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Acala Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Acala Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ACA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Acala Token price prediction page.

Acala Token Price History

Tracing ACA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ACA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Acala Token price history page.

Acala Token (ACA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Acala Token (ACA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ACA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Acala Token (ACA)

Looking for how to buy Acala Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Acala Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ACA to Local Currencies

Acala Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Acala Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Acala Token What is the price of Acala Token (ACA) today? The live price of Acala Token (ACA) is 0.02746 USD . What is the market cap of Acala Token (ACA)? The current market cap of Acala Token is $ 32.04M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ACA by its real-time market price of 0.02746 USD . What is the circulating supply of Acala Token (ACA)? The current circulating supply of Acala Token (ACA) is 1.17B USD . What was the highest price of Acala Token (ACA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Acala Token (ACA) is 4.9 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Acala Token (ACA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Acala Token (ACA) is $ 617.26K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

