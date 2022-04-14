Fusionist (ACE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fusionist (ACE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fusionist (ACE) Information ACE is the native token of Endurance, a decentralized game/social blockchain that will be housing Fusionist, a web3 AAA game. Official Website: https://ace.fusionist.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.fusionist.io/doc/Fusionist_Endurance_WhitePaper_Ver1.0_Publish.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer-endurance.fusionist.io/accounts Buy ACE Now!

Fusionist (ACE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fusionist (ACE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 34.93M $ 34.93M $ 34.93M Total Supply: $ 147.00M $ 147.00M $ 147.00M Circulating Supply: $ 68.70M $ 68.70M $ 68.70M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 74.73M $ 74.73M $ 74.73M All-Time High: $ 20 $ 20 $ 20 All-Time Low: $ 0.4264239671179304 $ 0.4264239671179304 $ 0.4264239671179304 Current Price: $ 0.5084 $ 0.5084 $ 0.5084 Learn more about Fusionist (ACE) price

Fusionist (ACE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fusionist (ACE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ACE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ACE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ACE's tokenomics, explore ACE token's live price!

