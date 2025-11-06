ExchangeDEX+
The live Ace Data Cloud price today is 0.009792 USD. Track real-time ACEDATA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ACEDATA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Ace Data Cloud price today is 0.009792 USD. Track real-time ACEDATA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ACEDATA price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 ACEDATA to USD Live Price:

$0.009792
$0.009792$0.009792
+27.36%1D
USD
Ace Data Cloud (ACEDATA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:25:26 (UTC+8)

Ace Data Cloud (ACEDATA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.007025
$ 0.007025$ 0.007025
24H Low
$ 0.01088
$ 0.01088$ 0.01088
24H High

$ 0.007025
$ 0.007025$ 0.007025

$ 0.01088
$ 0.01088$ 0.01088

--
----

--
----

+2.00%

+27.36%

+66.36%

+66.36%

Ace Data Cloud (ACEDATA) real-time price is $ 0.009792. Over the past 24 hours, ACEDATA traded between a low of $ 0.007025 and a high of $ 0.01088, showing active market volatility. ACEDATA's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, ACEDATA has changed by +2.00% over the past hour, +27.36% over 24 hours, and +66.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ace Data Cloud (ACEDATA) Market Information

--
----

$ 54.73K
$ 54.73K$ 54.73K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

SOL

The current Market Cap of Ace Data Cloud is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.73K. The circulating supply of ACEDATA is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Ace Data Cloud (ACEDATA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Ace Data Cloud for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00210356+27.36%
30 Days$ +0.006792+226.40%
60 Days$ +0.006792+226.40%
90 Days$ +0.006792+226.40%
Ace Data Cloud Price Change Today

Today, ACEDATA recorded a change of $ +0.00210356 (+27.36%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Ace Data Cloud 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.006792 (+226.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Ace Data Cloud 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ACEDATA saw a change of $ +0.006792 (+226.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Ace Data Cloud 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.006792 (+226.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Ace Data Cloud (ACEDATA)?

Check out the Ace Data Cloud Price History page now.

What is Ace Data Cloud (ACEDATA)

A token centered on the “AI + Cloud” narrative, tied to the Ace Data Cloud project and its theme “The Smart Choice of Digital Services,” with community references to its developer and open-source codebase.

Ace Data Cloud is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Ace Data Cloud investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ACEDATA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Ace Data Cloud on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Ace Data Cloud buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Ace Data Cloud Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Ace Data Cloud (ACEDATA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Ace Data Cloud (ACEDATA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Ace Data Cloud.

Check the Ace Data Cloud price prediction now!

Ace Data Cloud (ACEDATA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ace Data Cloud (ACEDATA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ACEDATA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Ace Data Cloud (ACEDATA)

Looking for how to buy Ace Data Cloud? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Ace Data Cloud on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ACEDATA to Local Currencies

Ace Data Cloud Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ace Data Cloud, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ace Data Cloud

How much is Ace Data Cloud (ACEDATA) worth today?
The live ACEDATA price in USD is 0.009792 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ACEDATA to USD price?
The current price of ACEDATA to USD is $ 0.009792. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Ace Data Cloud?
The market cap for ACEDATA is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ACEDATA?
The circulating supply of ACEDATA is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ACEDATA?
ACEDATA achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ACEDATA?
ACEDATA saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of ACEDATA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ACEDATA is $ 54.73K USD.
Will ACEDATA go higher this year?
ACEDATA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ACEDATA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:25:26 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

