AC Milan and Socios.com Present Important News

The post AC Milan and Socios.com Present Important News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The connection between soccer and crypto continues, with the announcement from AC Milan and Socios.com to extend their collaboration with some new features for the Rossoneri fans. In fact, holders of the ACM Fan Token can access a new series of exclusive content throughout the 2025/26 season. Football and Crypto: AC Milan and Socios.com extend their collaboration with new developments for 2025/26 It seems that the combo football and crypto is working. The red and black team AC Milan and Socios.com have decided to extend their collaboration. AC Milan extends its partnership with @socios, reinforcing the shared commitment to innovation and digital fan engagement. The $ACM Fan Token will be at the heart of new exclusive activations to connect with our global community 🌍 — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 8, 2025 AC Milan extends its collaboration with @socios, strengthening the shared commitment towards innovation and digital fan engagement. The Fan Token $ACM will be at the center of new exclusive initiatives to connect with our global community. Started in 2020, the partnership makes Socios.com, a sports platform based on blockchain technology and part of the Chiliz group, the Global Partner and Official Fan Token Partner of the Rossoneri. Specifically, the new announced goal is to offer a new series of exclusive content to holders of the Fan Token ACM, which will be active throughout the 2025/26 season. The extension of the agreement strengthens the shared commitment to consolidate the Club’s digital presence and to offer its community an increasingly immersive and participatory experience. Football and Crypto: AC Milan, the ACM Fan Token and New Benefits for the Rossoneri A central element that the red and black team focuses on in this collaboration is precisely the Fan Token ACM. As of today, ACM is spread across 119 countries and represents the…