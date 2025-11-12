The post AC Milan and Socios.com Present Important News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The connection between soccer and crypto continues, with the announcement from AC Milan and Socios.com to extend their collaboration with some new features for the Rossoneri fans. In fact, holders of the ACM Fan Token can access a new series of exclusive content throughout the 2025/26 season. Football and Crypto: AC Milan and Socios.com extend their collaboration with new developments for 2025/26 It seems that the combo football and crypto is working. The red and black team AC Milan and Socios.com have decided to extend their collaboration. AC Milan extends its partnership with @socios, reinforcing the shared commitment to innovation and digital fan engagement. The $ACM Fan Token will be at the heart of new exclusive activations to connect with our global community 🌍 — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 8, 2025 AC Milan extends its collaboration with @socios, strengthening the shared commitment towards innovation and digital fan engagement. The Fan Token $ACM will be at the center of new exclusive initiatives to connect with our global community. Started in 2020, the partnership makes Socios.com, a sports platform based on blockchain technology and part of the Chiliz group, the Global Partner and Official Fan Token Partner of the Rossoneri. Specifically, the new announced goal is to offer a new series of exclusive content to holders of the Fan Token ACM, which will be active throughout the 2025/26 season. The extension of the agreement strengthens the shared commitment to consolidate the Club’s digital presence and to offer its community an increasingly immersive and participatory experience. Football and Crypto: AC Milan, the ACM Fan Token and New Benefits for the Rossoneri A central element that the red and black team focuses on in this collaboration is precisely the Fan Token ACM. As of today, ACM is spread across 119 countries and represents the…

The post Sonic Raises Institutional Capital and Unveils ACM Protocol Upgrade to Power the Attention Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Seoul, South Korea, September 16th, 2025, Chainwire Sonic has unveiled its ACM protocol upgrade to redefine attention as a programmable and tradable asset class. Backed with a raise in fresh institutional capital, Sonic will establish Attention Capital Markets (ACM) as a new layer of economic infrastructure, solidifying its position as the attention layer of Solana. From its early roots in gaming, where attention is most concentrated, Sonic is evolving into a foundational network that makes attention programmable. By providing a verifiable data layer that captures both off-chain signals, such as impressions and clicks, with onchain metrics such as transactions and volume, Sonic enables attention to flow into a new class of applications where attention, yield, and assets converge. The ACM upgrade is being launched with strong momentum across capital, research, product, and ecosystem fronts. DWF Labs and Awaken Finance are among the investors who’ve joined as strategic investors through a recent fundraising round, demonstrating institutional confidence in Sonic’s mission to make attention a fully liquid asset. Intellectual depth has been added by Professor Xi Chen of NYU, a recognized leader in computational economics, who has co-authored the ACM Whitepaper with the Sonic team, laying out the theoretical foundations of programmable attention as a capital market. Its release builds upon Sonic’s research into rewarding user attention, inspired by the success of its tap-to-earn game SonicX built directly into TikTok, which attracted over two million users. In early 2025, Sonic began researching how to systematically measure and reward this attention, culminating in the ACM framework: a system of standardized metrics, epochs, and reward distribution that…

