The post Ethereum Is ‘Infrastructure for Wall Street,’ Exec Says. PEPENODE to Explode Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Is ‘Infrastructure for Wall Street,’ Exec Says. PEPENODE to Explode Next? Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-infrastructure-wall-street-pepenode-explode-next/

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Betaalgigant Visa mengt zich volop in in de cryptomarkt. Vandaag maakte het bedrijf bekend te beginnen met betalen van USD-pegged stablecoins aan content creators en freelancers. Gaan deze crypto betalingen de adoptie van digitale tokens verder versterken? Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord Visa kondigt crypto betalingen aan In de Verenigde Staten zal door Visa een pilot gestart worden, waarmee aan de USD gekoppelde stablecoins als betaalmiddelen zullen dienen. Speciaal voor de testfase geselecteerde ‘Business accounts’ op Visa Direct zullen tokens als USDC en Tether kunnen storten in een crypto wallet. Ontvangers kunnen daarbij aangeven of zij hun geld als ‘harde dollar’ of als stablecoins willen ontvangen. Welke bedrijven of instellingen meedoen aan de test is nog niet bekend: geïnteresseerden mogen zich bij Visa aanmelden. De blik gaat daarbij volgens Visa zelf op internationaal opererende ondernemingen, freelancers en content creators. USD Stablecoins betalingen stap voor crypto adoptie Voor de crypto adoptie van Visa is de stap om uitbetalingen in USD stablecoins mogelijk te maken een belangrijke. Chris Newkirk, President of Money Movement Solutions bij de betaalprovider, zei het volgende: “Betalingen met stablecoins mogelijk maken garandeert universele toegang tot geld voor iedereen, waar dan ook ter wereld, binnen enkele minuten.” Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's Visa is een van de voorlopers op het gebied van TradFi wat betreft een verregaande crypto adoptie. Zo werd in juli al het aanbod van stablecoins uitgebreid op het eigen settlement platform door Global Dollar (USDG), PayPal USD (PYUSD) en Euro Coin (EURC) via de blockchains van Avalanche en Stellar toe te voegen. In september begon Visa met een pilot omtrent rechtstreeks P2P betalingen van de USDC en EURC stablecoins. Visa is overigens niet de enige onderneming die experimenteert met USD stablecoins als methode voor cryptobetalingen. Onder meer Citigroup en Western Union zetten ook stappen op dit gebied. JPMorgen en Bank of America zijn bezig met de ontwikkeling van hun eigen USD stablecoins, evenals Pakistan of de Europese Unie die met hun CBDC zelf een stablecoin willen uitgeven. Voor wie zijn cryptobetalingen belangrijk? Met USD stablecoins kunnen internationale cryptobetalingen razendsnel plaatsvinden, zonder dat er allerlei extra kosten (zoals bankenfees en wisselkoersen) van toepassing zijn. Dit is ideaal voor bijvoorbeeld content creators, die vaak razendsnel werken en dus ook snel de zekerheid moeten hebben dat ze betaald worden voor te leveren diensten. USD stablecoins zijn met name interessant voor deze content creators wanneer zij leven in landen met valuta- uitdagingen. Een Argentijnse content creator zal vrijwel altijd liever in dollars betaald worden om zich te hedgen tegen de nog altijd zeer sterke inflatie van de lokale Peso. Ook in landen waar banken internationale betalingen traag verwerken of infrastructurele problemen hebben (Nederland?) kunnen cryptobetalingen van belang zijn voor gebruikers. Crypto adoptie neemt toe met stablecoins In de onderstaande grafiek worden de marktkapitalisatie van Stablecoins (vanaf 1 januari 2022) naast de Bitcoin koers gelegd: er is een duidelijke correlatie te zien tussen de twee. Wanneer de marktkapitalisatie van USD stablecoin toeneemt, neemt de Bitcoin koers ook toe. De marktkapitalisatie van stablecoins stijgt gestaag. Bron: CoinGlass. Dit komt mede omdat USD stablecoins de crypto adoptie wereldwijd verder vergroten: zij tonen het nut van de gedecentraliseerde digitale betaalsystemenen aan, en zijn een gateway om gebruikers ‘on-chain’ te brengen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Visa start pilot met USD stablecoin uitbetalingen voor content creators en freelancers is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.