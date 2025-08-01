What is Across Protocol (ACX)

Across is a cross-chain bridging solution that supports fast, secure and cost-efficient transfers. It relies on a decentralized group of relayers to fulfil user deposit requests from EVM to EVM networks. Relayer funds are insured by liquidity providers in a single pool on Ethereum and refunds are processed via the UMA Optimistic Oracle.

Across Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Across Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ACX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Across Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Across Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Across Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Across Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ACX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Across Protocol price prediction page.

Across Protocol Price History

Tracing ACX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ACX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Across Protocol price history page.

Across Protocol (ACX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Across Protocol (ACX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ACX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Across Protocol (ACX)

Looking for how to buy Across Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Across Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ACX to Local Currencies

1 ACX to VND ₫ 4,266.7141 1 ACX to AUD A$ 0.251317 1 ACX to GBP ￡ 0.121605 1 ACX to EUR € 0.1410618 1 ACX to USD $ 0.16214 1 ACX to MYR RM 0.6907164 1 ACX to TRY ₺ 6.5958552 1 ACX to JPY ¥ 24.321 1 ACX to ARS ARS$ 222.4139236 1 ACX to RUB ₽ 13.149554 1 ACX to INR ₹ 14.1840072 1 ACX to IDR Rp 2,658.0323616 1 ACX to KRW ₩ 225.820485 1 ACX to PHP ₱ 9.4300624 1 ACX to EGP ￡E. 7.8751398 1 ACX to BRL R$ 0.907984 1 ACX to CAD C$ 0.2237532 1 ACX to BDT ৳ 19.8102652 1 ACX to NGN ₦ 248.2995746 1 ACX to UAH ₴ 6.7596166 1 ACX to VES Bs 19.94322 1 ACX to CLP $ 157.2758 1 ACX to PKR Rs 45.9699328 1 ACX to KZT ₸ 88.1668678 1 ACX to THB ฿ 5.3068422 1 ACX to TWD NT$ 4.8496074 1 ACX to AED د.إ 0.5950538 1 ACX to CHF Fr 0.1313334 1 ACX to HKD HK$ 1.2711776 1 ACX to MAD .د.م 1.4787168 1 ACX to MXN $ 3.0595818 1 ACX to PLN zł 0.6064036 1 ACX to RON лв 0.7199016 1 ACX to SEK kr 1.5857292 1 ACX to BGN лв 0.2772594 1 ACX to HUF Ft 56.8106132 1 ACX to CZK Kč 3.4892528 1 ACX to KWD د.ك 0.04961484 1 ACX to ILS ₪ 0.5496546

Across Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Across Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Across Protocol What is the price of Across Protocol (ACX) today? The live price of Across Protocol (ACX) is 0.16214 USD . What is the market cap of Across Protocol (ACX)? The current market cap of Across Protocol is $ 98.20M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ACX by its real-time market price of 0.16214 USD . What is the circulating supply of Across Protocol (ACX)? The current circulating supply of Across Protocol (ACX) is 605.63M USD . What was the highest price of Across Protocol (ACX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Across Protocol (ACX) is 1.9889 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Across Protocol (ACX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Across Protocol (ACX) is $ 1.03M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!