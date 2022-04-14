Across Protocol (ACX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Across Protocol (ACX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Across Protocol (ACX) Information Across is a cross-chain bridging solution that supports fast, secure and cost-efficient transfers. It relies on a decentralized group of relayers to fulfil user deposit requests from EVM to EVM networks. Relayer funds are insured by liquidity providers in a single pool on Ethereum and refunds are processed via the UMA Optimistic Oracle. Official Website: https://across.to/ Whitepaper: https://docs.across.to/v2/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x44108f0223a3c3028f5fe7aec7f9bb2e66bef82f Buy ACX Now!

Across Protocol (ACX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Across Protocol (ACX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 94.13M $ 94.13M $ 94.13M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 605.74M $ 605.74M $ 605.74M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 155.40M $ 155.40M $ 155.40M All-Time High: $ 1.9889 $ 1.9889 $ 1.9889 All-Time Low: $ 0.03506312954269173 $ 0.03506312954269173 $ 0.03506312954269173 Current Price: $ 0.1554 $ 0.1554 $ 0.1554 Learn more about Across Protocol (ACX) price

Across Protocol (ACX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Across Protocol (ACX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ACX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ACX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ACX's tokenomics, explore ACX token's live price!

