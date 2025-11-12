The post Why Are Top Altcoins ADA, SOL, and ETH Down Today? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Top altcoins Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Ethereum (ETH) continue to slump today. The US dollar wavers as traders mull a December Fed rate cut after the latest ADP jobs report showed a weakening US labor market. The global crypto market cap has plunged below $3.50 trillion again, losing nearly $150 billion over the last 24 hours. Also, trading volumes decline as the Fear & Greed Index slips back to 24 (extreme fear) from 27 (fear) in a day. Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Ethereum (ETH) Falling Today ETH price fell more than 4% and other top altcoins such as ADA and SOL dropped more than 7% and 9% over the last 24 hours, respectively. The profit booking happened after ADP jobs data revealed that private employers in the United States cut an average of 11,250 jobs per week. This signals further weakening of the labor market. Amid ongoing job cuts and the government shutdown, these private-sector reports become significant after the September CPI data. The US House will vote today on ending the government shutdown, after the Senate approved a funding bill to reopen the government. “Without a clear and durable macro catalyst, Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are likely to remain range-bound, even as long-term structural tailwinds continue to strengthen,” per 10x Research. The US dollar index (DXY) wavers near 99.50 as traders anticipate a Fed rate cut in December on weakening jobs market. Also, the 10-year Treasury yield gains amid hopes that the shutdown is nearing an end. ETH Fails to Rebound Amid Spot Ethereum ETF Outflows Spot Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of $107 million on Tuesday, with none of the nine ETFs recording inflows. BlackRock sold $19,800,000 in ETH. This comes after spot Ethereum ETFs recorded zero inflows on Monday, with institutions continuing to rotate capital to Solana and…

