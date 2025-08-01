More About ADS

Alkimi Logo

Alkimi Price(ADS)

Alkimi (ADS) Live Price Chart

$0.11989
$0.11989
-0.52%1D
USD

ADS Live Price Data & Information

Alkimi (ADS) is currently trading at 0.11996 USD with a market cap of 28.43M USD. ADS to USD price is updated in real-time.

Alkimi Key Market Performance:

$ 99.53K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.52%
Alkimi 24-hour price change
236.99M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ADS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ADS price information.

ADS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Alkimi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0006267-0.52%
30 Days$ +0.03766+45.75%
60 Days$ +0.01819+17.87%
90 Days$ +0.0123+11.42%
Alkimi Price Change Today

Today, ADS recorded a change of $ -0.0006267 (-0.52%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Alkimi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.03766 (+45.75%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Alkimi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ADS saw a change of $ +0.01819 (+17.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Alkimi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0123 (+11.42%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ADS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Alkimi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.11763
$ 0.11763$ 0.11763

$ 0.12495
$ 0.12495$ 0.12495

$ 0.64284
$ 0.64284$ 0.64284

+0.47%

-0.52%

+9.23%

ADS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 28.43M
$ 28.43M$ 28.43M

$ 99.53K
$ 99.53K$ 99.53K

236.99M
236.99M 236.99M

What is Alkimi (ADS)

A decentralised replacement to the inefficient legacy programmatic ad exchanges with the mission to restore the value exchange between advertisers, publishers and users. Alkimi is powered by the Hypergraph – a revolutionary blockchain technology – which allows Alkimi to provide the fastest, infinitely scalable solution with 0% fraud, minimal transaction fees and complete end to end transparency. Alkimi Exchange helps create ad products, proven to be successful by walled gardens, across the open web.

Alkimi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Alkimi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ADS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Alkimi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Alkimi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Alkimi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Alkimi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ADS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Alkimi price prediction page.

Alkimi Price History

Tracing ADS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ADS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Alkimi price history page.

Alkimi (ADS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Alkimi (ADS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ADS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Alkimi (ADS)

Looking for how to buy Alkimi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Alkimi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ADS to Local Currencies

1 ADS to VND
3,156.7474
1 ADS to AUD
A$0.185938
1 ADS to GBP
0.08997
1 ADS to EUR
0.1043652
1 ADS to USD
$0.11996
1 ADS to MYR
RM0.5110296
1 ADS to TRY
4.8799728
1 ADS to JPY
¥17.994
1 ADS to ARS
ARS$164.5539304
1 ADS to RUB
9.728756
1 ADS to INR
10.4941008
1 ADS to IDR
Rp1,966.5570624
1 ADS to KRW
167.07429
1 ADS to PHP
6.9768736
1 ADS to EGP
￡E.5.8264572
1 ADS to BRL
R$0.671776
1 ADS to CAD
C$0.1655448
1 ADS to BDT
14.6567128
1 ADS to NGN
183.7055444
1 ADS to UAH
5.0011324
1 ADS to VES
Bs14.75508
1 ADS to CLP
$116.3612
1 ADS to PKR
Rs34.0110592
1 ADS to KZT
65.2306492
1 ADS to THB
฿3.9262908
1 ADS to TWD
NT$3.5880036
1 ADS to AED
د.إ0.4402532
1 ADS to CHF
Fr0.0971676
1 ADS to HKD
HK$0.9404864
1 ADS to MAD
.د.م1.0940352
1 ADS to MXN
$2.2636452
1 ADS to PLN
0.4486504
1 ADS to RON
лв0.5326224
1 ADS to SEK
kr1.1732088
1 ADS to BGN
лв0.2051316
1 ADS to HUF
Ft42.0315848
1 ADS to CZK
2.5815392
1 ADS to KWD
د.ك0.03670776
1 ADS to ILS
0.4066644

Alkimi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Alkimi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Alkimi Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alkimi

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ADS
ADS
USD
USD

1 ADS = 0.11996 USD

Trade

ADSUSDT
$0.11996
$0.11996$0.11996
-3.50%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee