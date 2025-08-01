What is AdEx (ADX)

AURA is your personal AI agent, making it easier than ever to stay ahead in Web3. It keeps an eye on the market, recommends opportunities, and executes actions on your behalf - all based on your onchain activity and risk profile. Whether it’s finding the best lending protocols, claiming airdrops, minting NFTs, or maximizing your DeFi yield, AURA does the heavy lifting so you don’t have to. AURA’s AI agent framework can also provide personalized strategies and automation across Web3 apps and wallets, further enhancing user experience.

AdEx is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AdEx investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ADX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about AdEx on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AdEx buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AdEx Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AdEx, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ADX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AdEx price prediction page.

AdEx Price History

Tracing ADX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ADX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AdEx price history page.

AdEx (ADX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AdEx (ADX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ADX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy AdEx (ADX)

Looking for how to buy AdEx? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AdEx on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ADX to Local Currencies

1 ADX to VND ₫ 3,281.4805 1 ADX to AUD A$ 0.193285 1 ADX to GBP ￡ 0.093525 1 ADX to EUR € 0.108489 1 ADX to USD $ 0.1247 1 ADX to MYR RM 0.531222 1 ADX to TRY ₺ 5.061573 1 ADX to JPY ¥ 18.705 1 ADX to ARS ARS$ 171.055978 1 ADX to RUB ₽ 10.111923 1 ADX to INR ₹ 10.914991 1 ADX to IDR Rp 2,044.261968 1 ADX to KRW ₩ 173.91909 1 ADX to PHP ₱ 7.255046 1 ADX to EGP ￡E. 6.056679 1 ADX to BRL R$ 0.69832 1 ADX to CAD C$ 0.172086 1 ADX to BDT ৳ 15.235846 1 ADX to NGN ₦ 190.964333 1 ADX to UAH ₴ 5.198743 1 ADX to VES Bs 15.3381 1 ADX to CLP $ 121.2084 1 ADX to PKR Rs 35.325016 1 ADX to KZT ₸ 67.808119 1 ADX to THB ฿ 4.087666 1 ADX to TWD NT$ 3.729777 1 ADX to AED د.إ 0.457649 1 ADX to CHF Fr 0.101007 1 ADX to HKD HK$ 0.978895 1 ADX to MAD .د.م 1.13477 1 ADX to MXN $ 2.348101 1 ADX to PLN zł 0.466378 1 ADX to RON лв 0.553668 1 ADX to SEK kr 1.218319 1 ADX to BGN лв 0.213237 1 ADX to HUF Ft 43.646247 1 ADX to CZK Kč 2.68105 1 ADX to KWD د.ك 0.0381582 1 ADX to ILS ₪ 0.422733

AdEx Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AdEx, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AdEx What is the price of AdEx (ADX) today? The live price of AdEx (ADX) is 0.1247 USD . What is the market cap of AdEx (ADX)? The current market cap of AdEx is $ 18.44M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ADX by its real-time market price of 0.1247 USD . What is the circulating supply of AdEx (ADX)? The current circulating supply of AdEx (ADX) is 147.90M USD . What was the highest price of AdEx (ADX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of AdEx (ADX) is 0.1349 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AdEx (ADX)? The 24-hour trading volume of AdEx (ADX) is $ 306.09K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!